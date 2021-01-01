Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hakimi to replace Bellerin at Arsenal

Arsenal's Balogun has offers to leave on free transfer
Attacking prospect Folarin Balogun has "a number of offers" to leave Arsenal this summer on a free transfer, reports Sky Sports.
He is currently eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club.
LAFC add USL forward
Cal Jennings is Black & Gold. @IndyEleven ➡️ #LAFC— LAFC (@LAFC) March 9, 2021
Barca want €60m for Roberto
Madrid hopeful Bale's form will inspire permanent deal
Real Madrid have been pleased to see Gareth Bale become a key part of Jose Mourinho's attack in recent weeks and are becoming more confident they can free themselves of some of his contract next season, reports the Daily Mail.
Spurs are reportedly paying around £250,000 of Bale’s £650,000-per-week wages right now and could be interested in bringing him back if he continues producing goals at his current rate.
Inter join Liverpool in Mandi race
Real Bettis centre-back Aissa Mandi is commanding significant attention with his contract set to expire, and Inter Milan have joined Liverpool in the race to sign him, according to Calciomercato.
The 29-year-old first developed his abilities Reims but has played in La Liga since 2016.
Hakimi to replace Bellerin at Arsenal (Telegraph)
The Gunners can theoretically get younger full-back without sacrificing quality
The Telegraph writes that Arsenal want to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, who has been rumoured to be on his way out of London this summer.
Hakimi, 22, is three years younger than Bellerin and producing at an extremely high level in Italy, scoring six goals and recording four assists in Serie A this season.
His attacking abilities would give the Gunners multiple options in how to deploy him, though if Bellerin does leave, he would likely start in defence next campaign.