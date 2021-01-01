Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bernardo Silva wants Manchester City exit

Everton & Leeds consider Marcelo bid
Marcelo is likely to be sold by Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window, and Everton and Leeds United are among the teams who could make an offer for him, according to the Mirror.
The 33-year-old left-back is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans, but his vast footballing experience could make him an asset in England.
Monterrey reach Andrada agreement
TYC Sports says Monterrey have come to an agreement to purchase Esteban Andrada from Boca Juniors for about $6 million.
The goalkeeper allowed just 13 goals in 34 matches across all competitions this past season.
Buffon receives more than five contract proposals
Gigi Buffon is close to join Parma! He could come back to the club where he started his career 26 years ago. 🇮🇹 #Buffon— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021
Talks ongoing - Buffon received more than five proposals, one from Besiktas too but he’s really tempted to sign for Parma with an ambitious project. 🧤 #Parma pic.twitter.com/YyWU7I3ZE2
Dortmund get Bellingham boost
Borussia Dortmund will be able to automatically renew midfielder Jude Bellingham's contract once he turns 18 years old, reveals Bild.
The teenage sensation is set to play a key role for England at Euro 2020 and is considered one of the best prospects in Europe.
His deal, once automatically extended, will run until 2025.
UFC star Khabib turns to football
UFC mega-star Khabib Nurmagomedov has said he is thinking about accepting a professional offer to play football.
"If some clubs offer me [a deal] and they make me an interesting [offer], I'm going to accept this," he told his social media following on Facebook.
The undefeated pro MMA fighter is currently retired from combat sports.
Bernardo Silva wants Man City exit (Castles)
The talented playmaker feels he no longer has enough of a role under Pep Guardiola
Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City, writes Duncan Castles, as he no longer has the starring role he craves following the breakout of Phil Foden and brilliant return to top form of Ilkay Gundogan, not to mention the presence of other creative players such as Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.
The Portugal international is sure to draw plenty of interest, and Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are already said to be checking in on his availability.
A deal with Barcelona could potentially include Ousmane Dembele being sent to England as part of the return for Bernardo.