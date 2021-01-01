Sevilla plot January bid for €20m Alvarez
Sevilla are determined to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate in January, says Fichajes.
The 21-year-old has impressed in Argentina and Sevilla director Monchi is an admirer of his, but Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also eyeing him.
Barca can't afford €50m Doku, says father
Rennes star Jeremy Doku is being monitored by several top teams, including Barcelona.
The 19-year-old's stock is on the rise and he is said to be valued at around €50 million by the French side.
But Barca's chances of landing him are slim, according to the player's father, David, who told Het Laatste Nieuws the teenager will likely go elsewhere.
He said: "That doesn't seem right to me. I don't think Barcelona are in a position to spend big transfer fees right now. There are many other clubs that want Jérémy, although I can't say anything about that."
Barca and Man City target Lacazette (Fichajes)
Atletico Madrid also looking at Arsenal striker
Barcelona and Manchester City are among the clubs considering making an offer for Alexandre Lacazette.
Fichajes claims the pair plus Atletico Madrid have him on their list of targets, with City looking for a new attacker since losing Sergio Aguero and Barca determined to strengthen in attack.
Sterling tells Guardiola he wants to leave Man City for Barcelona (Sport)
England star to quit Premier League club in January
Raheem Sterling has told Pep Guardiola that he wants to join Barcelona, Sport claims.
The England international has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou outfit recently and is eager to make the switch in January.
Guardiola is said to be willing to let Sterling leave, with a loan move looking likely.
Man Utd decide to sack Solskjaer (Manchester Evening News)
Darren Fletcher to take over on interim basis
Manchester United have decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.
Manchester Evening News reports the Premier League club came to the decision in an emergency meeting held hours after the match.
Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher will take over as the team’s interim manager until a permanent replacement is found.