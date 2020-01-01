Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs identify Kane replacement

Vidal to Inter if Valverde is sacked
Arturo Vidal's future is set to be dictated by that of Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde, Mundo Deportivo reports.
If the coach is fired, which appears a matter of time according to the Spanish press, Vidal is planning an escape to Inter, aware that his position in the team would no longer be guaranteed.
Lyon knock back Hertha over Tousart
Lyon will not allow Lucas Tousart to join Hertha Berlin this month, L'Equipe reports.
The midfielder is no longer guaranteed a starting spot but a bid of €20m (£17m/$22.2m) was knocked back by the Rhone side.
Although they have publicly said they do not wish to sell, an offer of €30m could change their minds.
New deal for Minnesota United coach
Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has signed a new deal with the club, The Athletic reports.
He has committed himself to the franchise until 2021, with a club option for another year.
Kante wants Real Madrid move
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to move to Real Madrid, the Sun reports.
The tireless defensive midfielder wishes a new challenge in Spain and Los Blancos are ready to spend over £100m signing him.
Bayern Munich and Juventus are also interest in the France star.
Man City's centre-back need set to ease
Manchester City's need for a centre-back is set to ease, with the Times reporting Aymeric Laporte will be back in action this month.
The defending Premier League champions have often been forced to use veteran midfielder Fernandinho in that role this season.
Reina to sign for Aston Villa on Monday
Pepe Reina will complete a loan move to Aston Villa from AC Milan on Monday, The Sun believes.
The 37-year-old is set to join up with the Birmingham side until the end of the season, having previously turned out for Liverpool in England.
Tottenham eye Southampton ace Ings
Tottenham have made Southampton striker Danny Ings a January target, the Daily Star reports.
With Harry Kane missing until April, Spurs are looking to add an attacking option to their side, with Moussa Dembele of Lyon and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek also on their short list.