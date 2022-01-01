Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Utd & City learn Chukwuemeka asking price

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Carney Chukwuemeka Aston Villa 2021-22


New Ajax contract for Taylor

2022-07-15T11:07:47.963Z

Ronaldo to reject €275m offer from Saudi Arabia (ESPN)

2022-07-15T11:00:00.000Z

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to reject a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia as he still wants to turn out on a Champions League stage in Europe, claims ESPN.

The Portuguese superstar has been looking for a way out of Manchester United, with a contract worth a reported €275 million (£233m/$276m) said to have been put to him by a club in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021-22


Spence to undergo medical at Spurs

2022-07-15T10:40:00.000Z

Tottenham’s protracted pursuit of Djed Spence appears to be edging towards a close, with Sky Sports reporting that the Middlesbrough defender is set to undergo a medical in north London.

Once that has been completed, a right-back that starred on loan at Nottingham Forest last season will link up with Premier League heavyweights.

Man Utd & City learn asking price for Chukwuemeka (talkSPORT)

2022-07-15T10:20:00.000Z

Manchester United, Manchester City and the many other suitors have been made aware of what it will cost to prise Carney Chukwuemeka’s considerable potential away from Aston Villa.

According to talkSPORT, the 18-year-old midfielder has had a £20 million ($24m) price tag placed around his neck.

Man Utd-Chelsea in race to sign £8m defender

2022-07-15T08:55:18.889Z

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Chelsea target Jonathan Clauss, according to Evening Standard.

The Blues have been chasing the Lens full-back for over a year now but the 29-year-old could well be heading to Old Trafford this summer.

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Wayne Hennessey

2022-07-15T08:39:21.183Z

Lisandro Martinez to Man Utd almost done

2022-07-15T08:22:27.492Z

Man Utd to join the race for Ziyech?

2022-07-15T08:00:00.000Z

Manchester United may enter the race for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, claims GiveMeSport.

The Moroccan forward has been heavily linked with Serie A champions AC Milan, but they are struggling to get a deal done and the Red Devils are not being ruled out of the running.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea Malmo Champions League 02112021


Arsenal in the mix for Colwill

2022-07-15T07:30:00.000Z

Arsenal could be tempted to make a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill if William Saliba decides to move on this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

The Gunners are prepared to replace one promising centre-half with another if left short in that department, with Leicester and Crystal Palace set to be rivalled in pursuit of teen star Colwill – who impressed on loan at Huddersfield last season.

Arsenal flop Pepe attracts interest from Leeds

2022-07-15T07:00:00.000Z

Arsenal are ready to offload Nicolas Pepe, taking a serious hit on the £72 million ($85m) they paid on him in the process, with Diario de Sevilla claiming that four clubs are keen on the Ivorian winger.

Sevilla are one of those, with Marseille and Lyon also in the mix, while Leeds are said to be mulling over the option of a keeping a Premier League flop in England as a replacement for Barcelona-bound Raphinha.

Nicolas Pepe Arsenal 2021-22


Man Utd may sanction Hannibal loan

2022-07-15T06:30:00.000Z

Manchester United may sanction a loan move for Hannibal Mejbri before the summer transfer window closes, claims the Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old playmaker has made more appearances for Tunisia than he has the Red Devils, and a number of clubs are set to have asked about taking him on a short-term deal that would allow more minutes to be seen.

Bernardeschi heading to MLS

2022-07-15T06:00:00.000Z

Brighton loan Connolly to Venezia

2022-07-14T22:55:08.737Z

Fabregas headed to Serie B

2022-07-14T22:37:27.590Z

Cesc Fabregas is set to sign with Como, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The club finished 13th in Serie B last season, but has now added one of this generation's most decorated midfield stars.

Fabregas is a free agent, having left Monaco at the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season.

Rooney pushing to bring Lingard to MLS

2022-07-14T22:32:16.596Z

PSG-linked Nkunku responds to talk of 2023 transfer

2022-07-14T22:30:33.830Z

Christopher Nkunku has responded to rumours claiming he will look to seal a transfer away from RB Leipzig next summer.

The Frenchman recently signed a contract extension through to 2026 and has now quashed rumours that he could head back to former club PSG.

PSG after Thuram

2022-07-14T22:28:04.510Z

Paris Saint-Germain are chasing the signing of Khephren Thuram, reports L'Equipe.

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier managed Thuram at Nice and is eager to bring him along to his new club.

The defender is the son of French legend Lilian and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach winger Marcus.