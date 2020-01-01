Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma and AC Milan want Norwich star

City Group eye Troyes for next investment
Troyes could be the next club to fall under the City Group umbrella, which owns the likes of Manchester City and New York City FC.
Le 10 Sport reports that rather than Nancy, the French club that it invests in will be their fellow Ligue 2 outfit.
Vecino could be sold by Inter
January Premier League target Matias Vecino could be allowed to leave Inter if the right offer comes in, Calciomercato reports.
The Nerazzurri want in the region of £22 million ($35m) for the 28-year-old.
Reims complete Berisha signing
Une recrue énergisante au #SDR… ⚡ pic.twitter.com/EK8NP3jjdL— Stade de Reims (@StadeDeReims) July 9, 2020
Kalou signs on at Botafogo
Kalou agora tem muito orgulho de ser Botafogo! 📝 #PutFire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QcmWyf0a87— Botafogo F.R. (de 🏠) (@Botafogo) July 9, 2020
Norwich star Godfrey wanted by Roma and AC Milan
Serie A duo chase Canary
Norwich centre-back Ben Godfrey is wanted by Serie A pair Roma and AC Milan, Calciomercato reports.
Both clubs have made preliminary enquiries over the 22-year-old, who has won praise for his performances in the Premier League this term.
Roma make fresh bid to keep Smalling
Chris Smalling's time with Roma may not be over, with the Serie A side offering Manchester United a fresh loan offer for the centre-back.
Football Italia reports that the side from Italy's capital wants to keep him for another year and insert a compulsory purchase option in the deal.