Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd eye Kounde as Maguire replacement

Barca still eyeing Sterling
Barcelona are still considering a move for Raheem Sterling, reports Sky Sports.
Sterling remains a legitimate target for Barca, who have discussed the economic details that would be required to pull off such a big move.
The Manchester City winger recently admitted that he was open to playing abroad, offering Barca a bit of hope for a deal.
Man Utd eye Kounde as Maguire replacement
Red Devils ready to activate defender's release clause
Manchester United are eyeing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a replacement for Harry Maguire, according to Todofichajes.
The Red Devils are looking for a new central defensive partner for summer signing Raphael Varane and have turned their attentions to the France international.
Sevilla are resigned to Kounde leaving but will insist that any interested club meet his release clause, believed to be €80 million (£68m/$92m).
Van Bronckhorst set for Rangers job
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is already formulating his backroom team at Rangers as he closes in on the manager's job at Ibrox, reports the Daily Record.
The Glasgow giants held positive talks with the Dutchman on Sunday and he could be confirmed as Steven Gerrard's successor as early as Monday.
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard also held talks with the Rangers hierachy but Van Bronckhorst remains their first choice.
Spurs turn down Hazard but eye Bale
Tottenham have turned down the chance to sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid but are considering a deal for Gareth Bale, reports El Nacional.
Los Blancos have offered both players to Spurs as they look to move some of their higher earners off the wage bill.
New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte knows Hazard well from his time in charge of Chelsea but has opted against signing the Belgian. However a cut-price move for Bale, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is a potential option.
Barca eye Simons return
Barcelona could agree a deal to re-sign teenager Xavi Simons from PSG, according to Cadena Ser.
Simons’ representative, Mino Raiola, raised the possibility of re-signing the 18-year-old in a meeting with Barca president Joan Laporta.
Simons left Barca for Paris two years ago but is out of contract at the end of the season and is set to move on from the French giants.