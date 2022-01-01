Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid line up Pochettino hire

FC Dallas sign Carrera
No. 3️⃣3️⃣— FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 21, 2022
We have signed goalkeeper and Academy product Antonio Carrera. He'll be joining us as the club’s league-leading 33rd Homegrown player.
Atalanta interested in Belotti
#Atalanta are really interested in #Torino's striker Andrea #Belotti as a free agent for the summer. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 21, 2022
Madrid line up Pochettino hire
According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are set to battle it out with Manchester United for PSG's Mauricio Pochettino.
It's understood the Argentine manager will be more obtainable this upcoming summer and the Spanish giants have had doubts over Carlo Ancelotti's future.
Real president Florentino Perez will restart interest in Pochettino should the Italian manager find himself leaving the club.
St Mirren reach agreement with Robinson
Stephen Robinson has reached full agreement with St Mirren, done and signed. He’s gonna be announced in the next hourd as new manager, contract until June 2024. 📑🏴 #StMirren— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 21, 2022
Morecambe will receive €100k compensation. https://t.co/74vmcT4UaT
Roma join Dest race
According to Fichajes, Jose Mourinho's Roma are keen on Barcelona's Sergino Dest as the race for his signature heats up.
It's believed the versatile full-back is not needed in Spain and so, many European clubs have registered their interest.
Roma are said to be on the look out for full-backs this summer as they look to stock up their options in those positions.