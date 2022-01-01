Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready to wait for Bellingham

Juventus improve Di Maria offer

2022-06-16T23:00:00.000Z

Klopp happy to wait on Bellingham

2022-06-16T22:30:00.000Z

Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait on Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham, per The Sun.

With Calvin Ramsay set to arrive, the Reds will conclude their transfer business as Borussia Dortmund will not sanction a deal that would see the England man follow Erling Haaland out of the door.

But Klopp is content to bide his time in pursuit of Bellingham, who remains a key target.

Inter turn down latest Skriniar bid

2022-06-16T22:15:00.000Z

Cooper close to new Forest deal

2022-06-16T22:00:00.000Z

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is close to signing a new deal with the club, per The Telegraph.

The Welshman wrote himself into club folklore after steering them back to the Premier League with a famous Championship play-off victory earlier this year.

Now, he looks set to be rewarded with fresh terms.