Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona respond to Mbappe and Haaland links

Newcastle chase Sarr
According to The Sun, Newcastle United are keen on signing Watford's Ismaila Sarr this summer and it's believed he's valued at £35m.
It's understood Liverpool also sent scouts to watch the winger who will reportedly leave the London club even if they manage to avoid relegation.
Pepe discusses Arsenal future
According to the Mirror, Nicolas Pepe said: "I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens."
"When a team is winning it is hard for a coach to make changes. Mikel Arteta has explained that to me and the coach knows what I think and how hard I'm working. It is also about communication.
"Sometimes it's not easy to communicate with the language barrier. It has been a tough season for me. Of course, it is frustrating not to play. No player enjoys not playing but I have to respect the coach's decision and the team is doing well at the moment."
Kehrer looks to leave PSG
❗️News #Kehrer: He has no plans to extend his contract in #PSG beyond 2023! He wants to leave the club on a free transfer in 2023. Before that, he wants to present himself at the World Cup. Paris does not want to lose him as a free agent. @SkySportNews @Sky_Marc 🇩🇪— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2022
Dortmund offer exit route to PL stars
According to 90Min, Borussia Dortmund have targetted Chelsea's Timo Werner and Manchester United's Anthony Martial as their next attacking options.
It's understood the German giants want another attacker after they wrap up Karim Adeyemi's signature and the two Premier League players are seen as the ideal targets.
Barcelona refuse Haaland and Mbappe
Barcelona president Laporta tells RAC1: "Haaland or Mbappé to Barça? The conditions I've been told about these two deals... we'd never accept to spend those figures, no way. I see both of them really far from Barça". 🚨 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2022