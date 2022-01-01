Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi

Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has clarified that there have been no new talks over a contract extionsion at Roma.

The Italy international has been tipped to join Juventus in the summer and his representative's latest comments have sparked talks of an imminent transfer.

Claudio Vigorelli told Corriere dello Sport: “With regards to the possible renewal of Nicolò’s contract, I wish to make clear that at this moment there are no negotiations with Roma.

“Nicolò is totally concentrated on ending the season in the best possible way in Serie A and the Conference League, with the utmost effort and determination."