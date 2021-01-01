For Asako Takakura, there have been many near-misses over the years - a string of last-four finishes during her time as a player in the then-AFC Women's Championship - but Tokyo 2020 presents a fine chance to go that one step further.

Even as hosts, Nadeshiko Japan - the nickname afforded to the women's team - are not among the obvious frontrunners, but in a tournament that has already delivered some confounding results, they'll still favour their chances if they can edge through to the quarter-finals.

An opening draw with Canada - three spots above them in the world rankings - was a well-earned point after Mana Iwabuchi tied things up late on, and they'll hope to spring a surprise against another nominally superior side today.