Super League LIVE: European clubs' breakaway venture, fan reaction, what happens next & all the details

Super League is 'a war on football'
Rio Ferdinand has admitted to being "embarrassed" by Manchester United's involvement in the European Super League plans, which he describes as a declaration of "war on football".
The former Red Devils defender told BT Sport: "I think this breakaway group of teams, this is a war on football. It’s a disgrace. It’s embarrassing. And it goes against everything football is about."
Neville calls for points deductions
Manchester United and England legend Gary Neville has led the angry backlash criticising clubs who have signed up for a proposed European Super League.
Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday evening, he stated: “I'm not against the modernisation of football competition, but to bring forward proposals in the wake of Covid is an absolute scandal. United and the rest of the big six clubs that have signed up to it should be ashamed of themselves."
This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague— Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021
UEFA & Premier League slam Super League plans
In a statement, the English top-flight said: "The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid.
"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream.
"The Premier League is proud to run a competitive and compelling football competition that has made it the most widely watched league in the world. Our success has enabled us to make an unrivalled financial contribution to the domestic football pyramid.
"A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding and solidarity to prosper.
"We will work with fans, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA, as well as other stakeholders, at home and abroad, to defend the integrity and future prospects of English football in the best interests of the game."
Spurs and Mourinho part ways
It's official
Tottenham have confirmed that Jose Mourinho has been relieved of his duties. 💔
The news comes just days before Spurs are due to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur ❌ pic.twitter.com/JZTM0CBnVs— Goal (@goal) April 19, 2021
What will the Super League format be?
Here's their plan 📝
⚽️ 20 clubs - 15 founding clubs and five annual qualifiers.
⚽️ Games start in August.
⚽️ Two groups of 10 clubs, playing home and away fixtures.
⚽️ Eight clubs qualify for knockout stage - home and away games until championship decider
⚽️ Games played mid-week, clubs remain part of domestic leagues.
⚽️ Oh, and of course, plenty of money - billions! 💰
And as if that wasn't enough drama...
Tottenham - one of the founding members of the new Super League - have sacked Jose Mourinho. That's according to the Telegraph. 😬
Mourinho's fortunes with Spurs had declined significantly in recent weeks. They have won once in their last six matches, getting dumped out of the Europa League in the process, and their chances of continental qualification have been severely impacted with a number of disappointing results.
What's the deal? 🤔
Here's the run-down...
Essentially, the biggest clubs in Europe have banded together to challenge UEFA and effectively replace the Champions League as we know it.
A statement released late on Sunday explained that the desire of the founding club was "to deliver the best outcomes for the new League and for football as a whole.
It added: "The formation of the Super League comes at a time when the global pandemic has accelerated the instability in the existing European football economic model. Further, for a number of years, the Founding Clubs have had the objective of improving the quality and intensity of existing European competitions throughout each season, and of creating a format for top clubs and players to compete on a regular basis.
"The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are required to enhance value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid. In recent months extensive dialogue has taken place with football stakeholders regarding the future format of European competitions. The Founding Clubs believe the solutions proposed following these talks do not solve fundamental issues, including the need to provide higher-quality matches and additional financial resources for the overall football pyramid."
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus.
So, it looks like the Super League is happening...
BREAKING | The Super League is coming.— Goal (@goal) April 18, 2021
🇮🇹 AC Milan
🇮🇹 Inter
🇮🇹 Juventus
🇪🇸 Atletico
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🏴 Arsenal
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Man City
🏴 Man Utd
🏴 Chelsea
🏴 Tottenham
The football world was profoundly shaken up on Sunday evening when news that 12 of the game's biggest clubs were intent on forming 'The Super League'.
It's been talked about for years, but nothing official materialised until now.
Stay with us throughout the day for all the latest news and all the reaction from pundits and fans alike.