Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

KICK-OFF!
2021-02-06T14:01:54Z
ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway!
Antonio Habas makes 5 changes
2021-02-06T13:29:48Z
Subhasish Bose, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues and Manvir Singh replace Prabir Das, SK. Sahil, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi and Carl McHugh in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup.
Two changes in Odisha XI
2021-02-06T13:28:36Z
Newly appointed interim coach Gerry Peyton makes two changes in the Odisha lineup. Mohammed Sajid Dhot and Cole Alexander replace Steven Taylor and Brad Inman.
Team news!
2021-02-06T13:21:15Z
Lenny makes ATKMB debut
Odisha 🆚 ATK Mohun Bagan— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 6, 2021
Team news IN!#ISL #OFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/EJsJnJrs3Y
Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan
2021-02-06T13:19:20Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.