Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as rock-bottom side Odisha FC take on second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan...

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-06T14:01:54Z

ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway!

Antonio Habas makes 5 changes

2021-02-06T13:29:48Z

Subhasish Bose, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues and Manvir Singh replace Prabir Das, SK. Sahil, Jayesh Rane, Sumit Rathi and Carl McHugh in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup. 

Two changes in Odisha XI

2021-02-06T13:28:36Z

Newly appointed interim coach Gerry Peyton makes two changes in the Odisha lineup. Mohammed Sajid Dhot and Cole Alexander replace Steven Taylor and Brad Inman.

Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-06T13:19:20Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.