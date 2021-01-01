Live Blog

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Can Bengaluru get back to winning ways against NorthEast United?

Luis Machado, Bengaluru vs NorthEast United
ISL

Three changes in the BFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:15:39Z

Naushad Moosa makes three changes in the Bengaluru starting XI which lost to East Bengal in their last game. Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam and Udanta Singh make way for Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth.

Two changes in the NEUFC lineup

2021-01-12T13:14:24Z

Dylan Fox returns to the starting XI replacing Mashoor Shereef in central defence. Roccharzela comes in place of Idrissa Sylla.