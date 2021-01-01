NorthEast United vs Bengaluru LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Unusual season for Gurpreet!
2021-01-12T13:18:04Z
13 - @bengalurufc's @GurpreetGK has already conceded 13 goals after 10 games in this season of the #ISL. At the same stage last season, Gurpreet had conceded six. Interestingly, he conceded only 14 goals in the entirety of the #HeroISL last term. Unwonted. #NEUBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wx16qPWeFz— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 12, 2021
Three changes in the BFC lineup
2021-01-12T13:15:39Z
Naushad Moosa makes three changes in the Bengaluru starting XI which lost to East Bengal in their last game. Ajith Kumar, Suresh Wangjam and Udanta Singh make way for Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth.
Two changes in the NEUFC lineup
2021-01-12T13:14:24Z
Dylan Fox returns to the starting XI replacing Mashoor Shereef in central defence. Roccharzela comes in place of Idrissa Sylla.
Team News!
2021-01-12T13:12:14Z
Khabra returns, Fox back in NEUFC XI
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru - Team News!#ISL #NEUBFC pic.twitter.com/oAjY9btCjW— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 12, 2021
NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
2021-01-12T13:11:12Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.