Nepal 1-1 India: Anirudh Thapa salvages a draw against the Gorkhalis

The Blue Tigers had to rally back from a goal down in the first half as Igor Stimac's men will be looking forward to the second friendly

Updated
Nepal India International Friendly
FULL TIME: Nepal 1-1 India

2021-09-02T13:38:46Z

Igor Stimac has work to do!

A second half rally sees India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday. 

Anirudh Thapa (60') scored the second half equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepal ahead.

The two teams face each other in the second international friendly at the same venue on Sunday, September 5.

90+2' Nepal miss

2021-09-02T13:36:03Z

A flying header by Kamal Thapa against a cross from the left off Suman. Goes wide of Gurpreet's goal. Kamal is one of the two changes alongside Nitin Thapa when they replaced Pujan Uparkoti and Tej Tamang a few minutes earlier.

Four minutes added time

2021-09-02T13:34:31Z

This can be anyone's game. India have been looking better of the two sides in the past few minutes, launching attack after attack. But Nepal not quite willing to sit back either, going ahead with every opportunity.

88' Rahim Ali shoots wide

2021-09-02T13:32:01Z

Rahim Ali charges past his marker, has a sight at goal but shoots wide. He had the option of playing Bipin to his left. The shot wasn't all that convincing as well.

83' INDIA MISS

2021-09-02T13:27:10Z

Close call

Bheke heads Thapa's freekick across the face of goal for Manvir on the right. The ATK Mohun Bagan attacker had the option of finding Rahim in the box but doesn't find his intended target as the ball goes out for a Nepal goalkick

The tempo hasn't dropped a bit

2021-09-02T13:22:18Z

Both teams giving an absolute go at each other, making for a spectacular viewing of end to end action. India holding well defensively.

Chhetri is substituted

2021-09-02T13:14:12Z

The Indian skipper has played his part in the equaliser after being heavily marked out in the first half. Cannot keep Chhetri out of action for long. He's now replaced by Bipin Singh.

 

Sunil Chhetri Nepal India International Friendly
Fresh legs introduced by Nepal

2021-09-02T13:09:12Z

Nepal coach Abdullah Almutairi has made three changes after conceding that goal.

Suman Lama, Nawayug Shrestha, Ayush Ghalan OUT

Bishal Rai, Manish Dangi, Sunil Bal IN
 

60' THAPA BAGS THE EQUALISER

2021-09-02T13:03:30Z

Game on then! 1-1

What a strike by Sunil Chhetri from distance. Limbu manages to thwart the attempt at goal but the Nepal backline is not able to stop Thapa from finding the back of the net from close range. 

 

Anirudh Thapa Nepal India International Friendly
53' Chhetri heads wide!

2021-09-02T12:56:55Z

A well spotted delivery by Manvir from the right to find Chhetri on the far side. The Indian skipper rises for a header but it goes wide.

Limbu lucky to get away with a yellow?

2021-09-02T12:53:47Z

Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Limbu is way out of his area as he eventually blocks Thapa's attempt outside his box. The Indian players are charging on the referee in what appears to suggest that it should be a straight red for allegedly stopping the ball with his hands outside the box. Limbu maintains that he didn't use his hands. Thapa's free-kick is claimed by Limbu.

Second half resumes

2021-09-02T12:48:09Z

India make four changes

Two changes effected by Igor Stimac as Brandon and Glan are replaced by Anirudh Thapa and debutant Rahim Ali respectively. Akash and Liston replaced by debutant Seriton and Sahal respectively.

HALF-TIME: Nepal 1-0 India

2021-09-02T12:33:55Z

Stay tuned for the other half

Ranked 168th in the FIFA Rankings, Nepal lead by a goal at half-time against neighbours India (105th). The complacent Blue Tigers find themselves on the back foot after a rather poor display with virtually no shots on target to trouble Limbu in his goal and a terrible mistake to concede at their own end. 

Nervous moments for India

2021-09-02T12:26:15Z

Just as Igor Stimac's men were beggining to find their feet into the tie, they get a bit too comfortable. And why wouldn't vice captain Gurpreet be furious for such a display!

36' NEPAL SCORE!

2021-09-02T12:24:13Z

What a blunder by India

A long lob after a Nepal throw in. Sana picks it and over casually passes it back without conviction as Anjan Bista charges in to round up Gurpreet before plugging the ball into an empty net.

India are composed

2021-09-02T12:09:47Z

As soon as India have begun keeping the ball a bit more, they are looking threatening. Manvir wins a corner after being released by Suresh. Limbu is deemed to be fouled as he rises to claim Brandon's flagkick.

Final ball lacking quality

2021-09-02T12:03:51Z

Nepal look quite motivated

The home side are attacking with intent, relentlessly, but not the best of deliveries in the India box. Sana and Bose look comfortable at the back for India, with Glan clearing the lines in defensive midfield. India need to stitch together a few more passes to build their confidence - play intercepted once too many times so far.

Nepal backed by the crowd

2021-09-02T11:59:24Z

Playing in Kathmandu, Nepal, the less than half capacity Dasharath Stadium - or perhaps around 30 percent occupancy - make themselves sound like a full house whenever their side move the ball ahead.

India slowly making inroads

2021-09-02T11:57:15Z

There have been a few patient build ups by the Blue Tigers with Liston and Manvir on the left and right flanks respectively. Nepal defender Dinesh Rajbanshi has been a busy man in the heart of the home team's backline.

High intensity start

2021-09-02T11:51:44Z

It's always been like that when these two archrival clash. A regulation save each for Gurpreet and Limbu. Nepal trying to launch the early attacks, Sana with some calm defending at the back alongside Bose.

KICK-OFF!

2021-09-02T11:44:49Z

Nepal in red, India in blue

India's Brandon Fernandes kicks things off at the Dasharath Stadium in Nepal

India have arrived

2021-09-02T11:27:29Z

Nepal team news

2021-09-02T11:20:26Z

Nepal XI: Limbu (GK) (C), Anjan, Dinesh, Gautam, Nawayug, Ananta, Suman Lama, Tej, Pujan, Suman Aryal, Ayush

Subs: Bikesh, Bishal Rai, Manish, Bishal Shrestha, Deep, Santosh, Nitin, Sunil Bal, Suraj, Rajan, Aashish, Kamal

India's options on the bench

2021-09-02T11:19:53Z

India subs: Amrinder (GK), Pritam, Mandar, Jeakson, Pronay, Seriton, Apuia, Bipin, Thapa, Sahal, Yasir, Rahim 

STAT PACK

2021-09-02T10:34:47Z

Nepal vs India

India and Nepal have met each other on 19 occasions in the past out of which India have won 13 matches, Nepal have won two and four times the matches have ended in a tie. India have scored 33 goals and conceded nine.
 
The last time these two sides met was on June 6, 2017, at the Mumbai Football Arena where the Blues Tigers emerged victorious thanks to goals from Sandesh Jhingan and Jeje Lalpekhlua.
 
The last time, The Gorkhalis hosted India was on March 17, 2015, in the second leg of the 2018 World Cup qualifying play-offs. The match ended in a goalless draw.
 
Sunil Chhetri is the highest Indian goalscorer against Nepal with five goals in eight international matches followed by IM Vijayan and Carlton Chapman who have scored three goals each.

 

Sunil Chhetri, India vs Nepal
One of many, first of the two

2021-09-02T10:29:13Z

Nepal vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of today's - first of the two - international friendly between Nepal and India. The repeat of the same fixture will take place on Sunday.