Nasaf 5-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup Inter-zone semi-final LIVE

71' IT'S HALF A DOZEN
Nasaf 6-0 ATK Mohun BaganWhat a peach of a through ball there by Bozorov and substitute Donier Narzullaev keeps his calm before slotting it past Amrinder as the Bagan contingent are with their hands in the air so to claim an off-side.
54' NASAF! Almost six!
Bozorov is still hungry
Second half underway
How many goals in this half?It's been a one-sided first half in favour of Nasaf who defeated the likes of Dempo 4-0 and 9-0 in the previous times they faced an Indian side in the competition.
HALF-TIME
Nasaf 5-0 BaganOne-sided battle so far. Bagan have not got anything going and Nasaf have this in the bag.
45+1' FIVE FOR NASAF!
Big upset for Bagan going into the breakNasaf adds a fifth goal before the break. Bozorov with a tap-in from a simple cross into the box from the right flank.
HITS THE BAR!
Hard to beat
31' HAT-TRICK FOR KHUSAIN!
Nasaf 4-0 BaganNasaf cut through the Bagan defence with ease to add to their tally - painful to watch if you are a Bagan supporter. Akmal slips Khusain into the box and the latter beats the keeper as if he is playing a practice game.
Deadly
21' IT'S THREEEE!!
Nasaf 3-0 BaganA chipped cross from the left is headed back into the centre of the box from where Khusain finds the net in his second try to increase the lead.
18' NASAF AGAIN!
Nasaf 2-0 BaganBagan allow their opponents too much space down their left wing. Khusain makes an excellent run into the six-yard box in between the Bagan defenders to tap home a low cross from the left to double his team's lead.
Nasaf too good?
4' OWN GOAL!!!
Nasaf 1-0 BaganThe Mariners have been caught out inside the box from a corner kick. The ball is headed in through a crowd of Bagan defenders by Pritam Kotal! What an unfortunate accident.
SHOT!
A battle of two strong teams
The Mariners finished atop in Group D with 7 points from 3 games after the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings, besides picking wins over Bengaluru (2-0) and Maziya S&RC (3-1). However, Nasaf pose a tougher challenge.
Nasaf emerged as the Central Asian Zone winners after winning 3-2 against Ahal FC of Turkmenistan. In the group stage, they won all their three matches to finish on top with nine points. They scored nine goals and did not concede any.