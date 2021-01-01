Live Blog

Mumbai City 1-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Adam Le Fondre scores the opening goal

The Islanders take an early lead thanks to Adam Le Fondre's goal from the penalty spot...

Updated
Comments()
Adam Le Fondre, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
ISL

3' GOALL! Mumbai City 1-0 Kerala Blasters

2021-01-02T14:04:33Z

Adam Le Fondre gives Mumbai the lead.

Adam Le Fondre converts the spot-kick to hand Mumbai City the lead.

2' Penalty to Mumbai City!

2021-01-02T14:03:29Z

Costa Nhamoinesu brings down Hugo Boumous with a tackle inside the box to give away the spot-kick to Mumbai City.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-02T13:57:32Z

Kerala Blasters get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Vicuna makes changes in Blasters' winning combination

2021-01-02T13:23:21Z

Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu returns from injury to replace Abdul Hakku who had scored the opening goal in Kerala Blasters' last match against  Hyderabad. The other changed Vicuna makes is Puitea in place of Rahul KP.

Two changes in the Mumbai City lineup

2021-01-02T13:21:26Z

Sergio Lobera makes only two changes in the Mumbai lineup which defeated Hyderabad in their last match. Mandar Rao Dessai returns to the lineup after a long time replacing Vignesh D and Hugo Boumous comes in place of CY Goddard.

Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters

2021-01-02T13:13:53Z

The first ISL match of the new year features Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters. While Kerala Blasters have got their much needed confidence after picking up their first win against Hyderabad in their last outing, Mumbai will hope to kick off the new year from where they had left last year. A win would take the Islanders back to the top of the league table.