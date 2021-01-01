Mumbai City 3-3 FC Goa: Gaurs hold the Islanders in high-intensity contest

A resilient FC Goa hold Mumbai City FC to a 3-3 draw in a high-intensity ISL fixture at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Mumbai City FC looked the better side in the opening minutes as they opened the scoring through Hugo Boumous (20') and Adam Le Fondre (26'). Glan Martins (45') then scored a spectacular goal for the Gaurs to cut short the deficit. FC Goa returned in the second-half with better tempo as Igor Angulo (51') equalised the scoreline. It was a cagey game then as both sides looked to find the winner. Rowllin Borges (90') then put Mumbai City FC ahead for a few minutes before Ishan Pandita (95) netted the equalizer in the final minute.

The draw saw Mumbai City FC consolidate their top spot with 34 points while FC Goa sit third with 23.