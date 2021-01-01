Live Blog

Mumbai City 1-2 Bengaluru FC LIVE: Le Fondre pulls one back for the Islanders

Adam Le Fondre scores Mumbai City's first goal of the match...

54' Gurpreet denies Fall from scoring

2021-02-15T15:15:19Z

Jahouh sends a long ball and Mourtada Fall heads it towards the goal from the edge of the box but Gurpreet does well to parry it for a corner.

52' Chhetri booked for simulation

2021-02-15T15:13:57Z

Sunil Chhetri goes down inside the box after Heran Santana's challenge but the referee books the Bengaluru skipper for diving as there was hardly any contact by Santana. 

50' GOAL! Mumbai City 1-2 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T15:11:55Z

Adam Le Fondre scores Mumbai's first

CY Goddard makes a run on the right side and squares the ball inside the box and Adam Le Fondre finds the back of the net with a simple finish. 

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-15T15:04:44Z

The second half gets underway! Can Mumbai City come back?

HALF TIME!

2021-02-15T14:51:19Z

Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru

The Blues have a resounding lead after the first 45 minutes thanks to Cleiton Silva's brace. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45+5' Xisco hits the side net!

2021-02-15T14:50:41Z

Xisco Hernandez tries to score directly from the free-kick as he attempts the curl the ball through the net post but hits the side net.

45+3' Free-kick to Bengaluru near the box

2021-02-15T14:49:51Z

Parag Srivas brought on the left edge of the box by Bipin Singh as Bengaluru win a free-kick right before the half time whistle.

37' What a save by Gurpreet!

2021-02-15T14:38:19Z

Mourtada Fall takes a shot on goal from a close range but Gurpreet reacts almost immediately and parries the ball away for a corner. Excellent reaction from the India no. 1.

35' Mumbai City - Subsitution

2021-02-15T14:36:26Z

Jackichand Singh IN Rowllin Borges OUT.

Cooling break!

2021-02-15T14:31:17Z

What an intense 30 minutes of football! Both teams had their chances but it is Bengaluru who have made the most of those chances.

22' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:23:33Z

Cleiton Silva doubles the lead!

Xisco Hernandez curls in a free-kick from the left side and Cleiton Silva heads the ball into the net. 
21' Paartaluuu! What a save by Amrinder!

2021-02-15T14:22:09Z

Action on the other end almost immediately as Erik Paartalu takes a curling shot from the edge of the box but Amrinder does equally well to parry the ball away.

20' Oh Le Fondre!

2021-02-15T14:20:48Z

Adam Le Fondre chests a long ball down brilliantly inside the box and tries to score through the far post but it goes just wide!

15' Amrinder stops Sunil's shot

2021-02-15T14:16:25Z

Sunil Chhetri attempts a shot from distance and keeps it on target but Amrinder Singh does well to stop the shot from going in.

10' Exciting start to the match

2021-02-15T14:11:23Z

The match has got off to a brilliant as both teams look hungry for goals right from the off. Bengaluru have got off to an ideal start with a very early goal.

6' Raynier misses a sitter!

2021-02-15T14:07:38Z

Raynier Fernandes receives a through ball from Rowllin Borges and makes a run but fails to find the back of the net from a one-on-one situation as he shoots wide from inside the box. Mumbai should have equalised there.

3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!

2021-02-15T14:04:03Z

Suresh squares the ball towards his captain and Sunil Chhetri takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Hernan Santana's foot and goes out of play.

1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:02:23Z

Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock

Sunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!
KICK-OFF!

2021-02-15T13:59:57Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the GMC Stadium.

Three changes in BFC XI

2021-02-15T13:07:19Z

Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.

Two changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-15T13:05:51Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-15T12:44:28Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.