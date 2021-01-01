News
Euro 2020
Live Scores
Leagues & Cups
All Leagues & Cups
European Championship
Copa America
UEFA Champions League
Premier League
Primera División
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1
UEFA Europa League
EC Qualification
Transfers
Teams
All Teams
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester United
Manchester City
Arsenal
Liverpool
Milan
Chelsea
PSG
Bayern München
Oman
Spain
Brazil
Germany
Internazionale
Atlético Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur
Argentina
Italy
Tables
NXGN
English
Pick Your Language
Pick Your English Edition
Back
Other English editions
Deutsch
English
Español
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Magyar
Nederlands
Português
Türkçe
Việt Nam
العربية
ไทย
한국어
日本語
简体中文
繁體中文
Back
Back
English global
Other English editions
Australia
Bahrain
Cameroon
Ghana
India
Ireland
Kenya
Kuwait
Malaysia
Nigeria
Oman
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Africa
Tanzania
Uganda
UK
United Arab Emirates
USA
Live Blog
Maziya S&RC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan: Mariners boost 2021 AFC Cup knock-out chances
ATK Mohun Bagan registered their second consecutive win in Group D
Updated
01/01/1970
19:45
21/08/2021
facebook
twitter
copy
Comments
(
0
)
AFC Media
facebook
twitter
copy
Comments
(
0
)
Close