Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Heung-min Son Tottenham Lionel Messi Barcelona Karim Benzema Real Madrid
Getty/Goal composite

TEAMS: Tottenham vs Wolves

2021-05-16T12:06:21Z

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.

Victory for Spurs today would see them move up to sixth following West Ham's draw against Brighton yesterday. For Wolves, meanwhile, a result will help them consolidate as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.

Which games are on today? 🏆

2021-05-16T12:05:26Z

Premier League, La Liga title race & more!

Here's a taste of what's in store today:

⚽️  Tottenham vs Wolves - 2:05pm

⚽️  West Brom vs Liverpool - 4:30pm

⚽️. Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - 5pm

⚽️. Barcelona vs Celta - 5:30pm

⚽️  Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - 5:30pm

⚽️. Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - 5:30pm

⚽️. AC Milan vs Cagliari 7:45pm

⚽️. PSG vs Reims - 8pm

It's matchday! ⚽️

2021-05-16T11:59:38Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog! We've got plenty of action for you this Sunday, across the Premier League, La Liga and more.

Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates and reaction, with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool playing, while Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Atletico Madrid.