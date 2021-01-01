Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

A Sunday afternoon triple-header headlines the action today, as a clutch of European hopefuls do battle in the Premier League - including a reunion for Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo with old club Wolves, and a London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Manchester United will help kick things off with a trip to Southampton first though, while Bayern Munich, Juventus and the Spanish heavyweight pair of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid complete the bill. In order of play today, it's:

1400: Southampton vs Manchester United

1400: Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

1630: Arsenal vs Chelsea

1630: Bayern Munich vs Koln

1730: Udinese vs Juventus

1830: Atletico Madrid vs Elche

2100: Levante vs Real Madrid

(All times BST)