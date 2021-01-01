Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

Bellingham hadn't even been born when Fernandinho made his first start for Atletico Paranaense in 2002, but the latter could find himself playing against the teenager young enough to be his son if he gets on off the bench.

Since arriving at City from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Brazilian - who succeeded David Silva as captain this season - has been a vital part of the trophy-chewing machine at the Etihad Stadium, and his wisdom could yet help Guardiola on to a potentially historic quadruple.