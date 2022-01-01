Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico, with Liverpool, Man City, PSG & Juventus also in action

Join GOAL for all live updates, goals and incidents from across today's football, with El Clasico, FA Cup, Premier League and more

Mbappe Real Madrid PSG
No Messi for PSG today 👎

2022-03-20T12:00:49.533Z

They booed him last week (along with Neymar) but Lionel Messi is absent from the PSG squad this week.

Here are the teams for today's game:

PSG (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Georginio Wijnaldum, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Monaco (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder.

Here we are now, another matchday live!

2022-03-20T12:00:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live blog of today's football! Grab a seat and get comfortable. 😎

We've got so many exciting games to look forward to across Sunday, beginning with Paris Saint-Germain versus Monaco, with FA Cup action involving Liverpool and Manchester City, while Tottenham are playing in the Premier League.

The big one later in the evening is El Clasico, as Real Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga, and before that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma are in action.

Stay tuned for all the updates as they come through from across the grounds!