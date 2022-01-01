Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG vs Real Madrid & Sporting vs Man City in Champions League; Man Utd vs Brighton in Premier League

GOAL has live updates as the Champions League knockout stages begin while Man Utd chase an important win in the Premier League

Lionel Messi, PSG, UCL 2021-22
PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

2022-02-15T21:28:22.907Z

Neymar (who is sporting Guy Fieri-esque bleached hair) is now getting readied to come on...

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Brighton

2022-02-15T21:23:44.000Z

Meanwhile in Manchester United vs Brighton, Cristiano Ronaldo has slotted in to put the Red Devils 1-0 up.

PENALTY MISSED! PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

2022-02-15T21:20:38.172Z

Thibaut Courtois has saved Lionel Messi's penalty! It was a typically powerful shot into the right-hand corner of the goal, but mighty Thibaut Courtois has come to Real Madrid's rescue.

PENALTY FOR PSG!

2022-02-15T21:19:46.147Z

Kylian Mbappe goes to the ground in the box after a clumsy challenge from Dani Carvahal.

Here we go...

GOAL! Sporting 0-5 Manchester City

2022-02-15T21:19:07.361Z

And Manchester City get their fifth! Raheem Sterling with their fifth of the game now. This game is high and dry.

PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

2022-02-15T21:13:23.290Z

Toni Kroos now with a rocket of a shot, but it goes over the crossbar.

PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

2022-02-15T21:12:02.000Z

PSG keep probing now, and Lionel Messi sends a fantastic shot at the Real Madrid goal – but it's saved by the perennially tall Thibaut Courtois.

DISALLOWED GOAL! Sporting 0-5 Manchester City

2022-02-15T21:09:04.850Z

City thought they had FIVE to their name, thanks to Bernardo Silva, but it's been disallowed.

HT: PSG 0-0 Real Madrid, Sporting 0-4 Manchester City

2022-02-15T20:58:32.584Z

GOAL! Sporting 0-4 Manchester City

2022-02-15T20:45:59.000Z

City are at it again with a fourth goal – Bernardo Silva at the double.

GOAL! Sporting 0-3 Manchester City

2022-02-15T20:32:11.497Z

What a strike!!! Phil Foden has made it three for the Citizens – it's only been half an hour gone!

Man City are on their way.

WATCH: Bernardo Silva scores stunner to double City's lead

2022-02-15T20:26:08.000Z

WATCH: Mahrez opens scoring for City

2022-02-15T20:22:43.000Z

PSG 0-0 Real Madrid

2022-02-15T20:19:17.784Z

Kylian Mbappe has a shot and is 1v1 with Dani Carvajal, but can't get his shot away cleanly – and Thibaut Courtois is forced to make a save.

GOAL! Sporting 0-2 Manchester City

2022-02-15T20:17:20.947Z

Man City have doubled their lead thanks to Bernardo Silva! They're cruising now against Sporting – it's only been barely 15 minutes!

GOAL! Sporting 0-1 Manchester City

2022-02-15T20:09:17.358Z

The goal was initially disallowed, but it's been given! Riyad Mahrez fires Man City ahead of Sporting!

Late Man Utd team news: Lindelof is in the XI instead of Varane

2022-02-15T19:43:29.966Z

Pochettino: 'We're still the challengers'

2022-02-15T19:30:49.000Z

Mauricio Pochettino: "Given the players involved this could have been the final. PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years, so we are the challengers.

"We have so much respect for Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world. You don't win 13 European Cups thanks to your coaches, that is down to the overall strength of the club.

"We are the challengers, a lot of effort has gone into building a squad to achieve our dream but we're still the challengers and Real Madrid are the ones who have a habit of winning the Champions League."

Team news: Man Utd vs Brighton

2022-02-15T19:18:10.113Z

Man Utd XI: de Gea, Varane, Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Maguire, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Mac Allister, Moder, Bissouma, Groß, Maupay, Trossard

2022-02-15T19:17:18.762Z

Team news: PSG vs Real Madrid

2022-02-15T19:00:28.162Z

Reminder that Neymar is in the squad, but on the bench.

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Paredes, Verratti, Messi, Di Maria, Mbappe

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Benzema

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-15T19:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog, where we'll follow Champions League action in PSG vs Real Madrid and Sporting vs Manchester City. In the Premier League, Manchester United host Brighton.

Team news to follow!