Matchday LIVE: PSG host Manchester City for Champions League semi-final first leg

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage as Mauricio Pochettino pits his wits against Pep Guardiola

Updated
Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola
Good omen for City?

2021-04-28T18:20:56Z

Free spirit Neymar faces Guardiola's conformist City

2021-04-28T18:12:07Z

'Everything at PSG must be built for Neymar, must swirl around the rogue genius whose presence in Paris is the defining emblem of the Qatar Sports Investments era. So far, it has been the perfect fit for club and player, his symbolic importance to PSG allowing Neymar to play with unheard-of freedom. 

'But if Mauricio Pochettino wants advice on how to eventually integrate a player like Neymar into a refined tactical regime, he could learn a thing or two from the man sitting in the opposite dugout on Wednesday night.'

Pep Guardiola Neymar Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain GFX
'I sleep better when I'm not thinking about Neymar and Mbappe!'

2021-04-28T18:02:55Z

Pep Guardiola was in relaxed mood when he spoke to the media to preview tonight's game.

The Manchester City boss joked that thinking about Neymar and Kylian Mbappe kept him awake at night.

He also believes his players must impose their own game style and cannot afford to defend too deep because of the intelligence of PSG's attackers.

Pep Guardiola

The teams

2021-04-28T17:54:16Z

Here are the two teams - there's going to be some talent out on the pitch this evening! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥

Hello!

2021-04-28T17:45:17Z

It's Champions League semi-final time yet again.

Real Madrid and Chelsea played out an intriguing first leg in Valdebebas last night to leave the tie on a knife edge.

Now it is the turn of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

This could be huge!

Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola
