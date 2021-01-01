Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken to Sky Sports after the game and seemed reasonably happy with his team's display despite a 1-0 defeat to Spurs.

"We started really well," Guardiola said. "We had problems in some transitions and we weren't good enough. We conceded due to loose balls. In general, the intention to create chances we did much more but unfortunately we were not good enough to finish them and we lose the game.

"We lose the ball, they went in behind. Lucas Moura had the quality to drive with the ball. It happened because we could not make the simple things better. We lose the ball on the inside and they drive on the outside when it was clear we had to defend deep. Apart from that in general it was really good. Sometimes we lose the second balls but in general it was good.

"Two days ago was the first day we were together so I know players need time to come back mentally. One more week, it's still the beginning of the season so we need to start to win games. There are 37 more games. It is a long season ahead. We try to correct some things then after that we are going to come back with our best."