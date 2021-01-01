Matchday LIVE: Newcastle vs West Ham, Tottenham vs Man City, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad & more

Good night!
Ozil scores first goal since February 2020
Mesut Ozil has opened his goalscoring account for Fenerbahce, having found the target against Adana Demirspor.
The former Arsenal and Real Madrid man struck just 11 seconds into the second half of the fixture, latching onto a cross from the left to tap simply into the goal.
Koeman happy with opening-day win
Koeman happy with opening-day win

Honours even between Marseille and Bordeaux
Honours even between Marseille and Bordeaux
Amid a thunderstorm, the Olympiens are held by @girondins_en. A point apiece it is.

Zidane shown red vs Sevilla
Zidane shown red vs Sevilla
Guardiola plays down Man City’s Kane need
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that his side do not need to sign Harry Kane following their 1-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday.
City made a limp start to their Premier League title defence, falling to a narrow loss thanks to a strike from Son Heung-min.
Look who scored their first Fenerbahce goal 👀
Look who scored their first Fenerbahce goal 👀
Three points for Barca to kick off 2021-22
Three points for Barca to kick off 2021-22
⏱ 19' Pique 1-0
⏱ 45' Braithwaite 2-0
⏱ 59' Braithwaite 3-0
⏱ 82' Lobete 3-1
⏱ 85' Oyarzabal 3-2
⏱ 90' Roberto 4-2 pic.twitter.com/lxXOX3htLQ
FULL-TIME!
Barcelona have started life without Lionel Messi with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad to begin the La Liga season.
Martin Braithwaite was the star for the Blaugrana, with the Dane scoring two goals and adding an assist. Barca were up 3-0 but a late two-goal flurry for the visitors gave them hope, before a late Sergi Roberto goal made the points secure.
Roberto puts the game to bed
Five minutes of stoppage time
Another for Sociedad!
Game on! This match looked over but Mikel Oyarzabal scores a stunning free kick from 25 yards out to make it 3-2, a second goal for the visitors within three minutes.
Now with five minutes to play plus stoppage time, the visitors are close to pulling off a famous comeback.
Lobete scores for Sociedad
Goal Real Sociedad! Julen Lobete ends Barca's bid for a clean sheet with a finish from close range after a neat move for the visitors. Great moment for the 20-year-old on his senior debut for Sociedad.
Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad
Braithwaite reaches a milestone for Danes
Braithwaite reaches a milestone for Danes
Changes for Barca
With 20 minutes to play and the game about over as a contest, Sergino Dest and Frenkie de Jong are coming off, with Emerson and Sergi Roberto on.
Pedri, meanwhile, is still on, despite only coming back to the team this week after playing Euro 2020 and the Olympics this summer.
Meanwhile in Ligue 1...
Meanwhile in Ligue 1...
Quality, quality, quality! Konrad races past his marker with excellent control of the ball.

Another for Braithwaite!
It's two for Martin Braithwaite and three for Barca, with this one now seemingly out of reach for Sociedad after 59 minutes.
Great work from Memphis and Jordi Alba, whose cross is palmed out by goalkeeper Alex Remiro right into Braithwaite's path, and the Danish international slams home from close range.
Barcelona 3-0 Real Sociedad
Signs of life from Sociedad
The visitors are finally springing into action as they aim to pull a goal back. Mikel Oyarzabal has had a couple decent looks but one was well blocked by Eric Garcia and the other went disappointingly wide.
Barca 2-0 Real Sociedad
What a miss!
Griezmann goal waved off
Back underway at Camp Nou
Another milestone for Pique
Another milestone for Pique
'Are you watching, Harry Kane?'
Tottenham fans are hoping their victory against Manchester City on Sunday will convince Harry Kane that the Premier League champions are not all they are built up to be.
Spurs supporters chanted their star forward's name during the game, as Kane continues to be heavily linked with a move to City.
HT: BARCELONA 2-0 REAL SOCIEDAD
Strong start to life without Lionel Messi for Barcelona, who have been well on top against Real Sociedad in their La Liga opener.
Gerard Pique opened the scoring with a strong header off a Memphis Depay free-kick delivery, while Martin Braithwaite's goal before half-time doubled the lead. Real Sociedad are still without a shot.
Braithwaite makes it 2-0
GOAL BARCA! On the stroke of half-time, Martin Braithwaite doubles Barca's lead with a back-post header. Great floated delivery from Frenkie de Jong and the Blaugrana are cruising now.
Yellow for Zubimendi
Barca fully in control
With 10 minutes until half-time, Real Sociedad are still looking for their first shot of the game, and have only had 32 per cent possession. Strong opening-day display for Barca so far.
Barca 1-0 Real Sociedad
A welcome sight at Camp Nou
A welcome sight at Camp Nou
Pique stars on and off the pitch
It's only fitting that Gerard Pique opened the scoring for Barca after he lent a major hand to the cause off the pitch earlier this week.
Pique agreed to a significant salary reduction, which allowed Barca to register Memphis Depay for La Liga's new season, alongside Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj.
Pique gives Barca the lead
GOAL BARCELONA! Gerard Pique with an unstoppable header from close range after a great free-kick delivery from Memphis Depay. Deserved lead for the home side after 19 minutes.
Barca 1-0 Real Socieded
Guardiola happy with Man City performance
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken to Sky Sports after the game and seemed reasonably happy with his team's display despite a 1-0 defeat to Spurs.
"We started really well," Guardiola said. "We had problems in some transitions and we weren't good enough. We conceded due to loose balls. In general, the intention to create chances we did much more but unfortunately we were not good enough to finish them and we lose the game.
"We lose the ball, they went in behind. Lucas Moura had the quality to drive with the ball. It happened because we could not make the simple things better. We lose the ball on the inside and they drive on the outside when it was clear we had to defend deep. Apart from that in general it was really good. Sometimes we lose the second balls but in general it was good.
"Two days ago was the first day we were together so I know players need time to come back mentally. One more week, it's still the beginning of the season so we need to start to win games. There are 37 more games. It is a long season ahead. We try to correct some things then after that we are going to come back with our best."
Griezmann off the bar!
Fantastic effort from Griezmann
Barca still well on top as we reach the 10-minute mark. Greizmann tries an acrobatic overhead kick from Jordi Alba's cross, with the ball going inches wide of the post.
Barca 0-0 Real Sociedad
Bright start for Barca
Sterling: We have a long way to go
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, speaking to Match of the Day: "I thought we started well. We controlled the game better at times, we let them counter at times. It is the first game and we have a long way to go.
"We got in the right positions at times, we had one or two chances we could put away but we didn't and they did.
"The referee let the game flow. I thought he was brilliant today."
UNDERWAY AT CAMP NOU
We will continue to monitor post-game Tottenham-Man City developments but we will also shift our focus to Camp Nou, where Barcelona are getting ready to do something they haven't done for well over a decade: begin a season without Lionel Messi.
The legendary Argentine's absence will loom large over Barca's match against Real Sociedad, as new signing Memphis Depay will aim to ease some of the burden off Ronald Koeman's side.
Memphis starts up top alongside Antoine Griezmann and Martin Braithwaite for the Blaugrana.
Nuno: We are lucky to have Kane
Harry Kane could be on his way to City, but Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo didn't sound like he was quite ready to say farewell just yet.
"Look, Harry Kane is one of the best players in the world, honestly," Nuno told Sky Sports.
"We are very lucky to have him. He has to get ready and help the team. We still have to go to Portugal then we think about Wolves."
Son: Harry is so, so important for us
Though Tottenham managed to win without Harry Kane on Sunday, Son Heung-min still emphasised the captain's huge importance as rumours of a move to City continue to swirl.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Son said: "We are all professional. We wanted to focus on this game no matter who is involved or not. Obviously Harry is so, so important for us. But let's see.
"Last season we didn't start well against Everton so we started well. I just want to enjoy this afterwards."
City show why Guardiola desperately needs Kane
In his post-match reaction, Goal's Man City correspondent Jonathan Smith explains that City's performance against Spurs shows exactly why they must buy Harry Kane.
Nuno hails 'amazing' Spurs display
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, speaking to Match of the Day: "Amazing! It was a good day. Hard work for the boys, they worked really hard, the distance they covered, the balance, the fight.
"Still a long way to go but most of the things the boys did well. It has been good, it has been hard work. Every time you come, new dynamics. We are knowing each other better and it is about creating this energy between us to keep us moving forward. There is always something new and always something to improve.
"Japhet Tanganga was good. Not just him all the team, starting from the front. We defend from the front so everyone has to be engaged."
On fans' return: "It is amazing. It changes everything. Two or three months ago something was missing. The games were good but the fans is what it is all about, the edge of the game and the boys need it."
What a start for Nuno!
What a start for Nuno!
It wasn't all bad for defending champions today
It wasn't all bad for defending champions today
Down go the champs!
Down go the champs!
City's title challenge in trouble?
City's title challenge in trouble?
FT: Tottenham 1-0 Man City
What a game!
It may have been a low scoring match between the Premier League champions and Tottenham, but it was an exciting one.
In the end, Spurs take the three points thanks to an excellent strike from Heung-min Son in the second half.
Romero makes Premier League debut
Spurs' new signing Cristina Romero has come on for Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg.
The defender joined the club from Atalanta this summer and gets a cameo appearance.
Man City pushing for the equaliser
The visitors are really pressing ahead in search of that crucial equaliser, with De Bruyne heavily involved in the attack.
But City are finding no luck and time is running out.
Tanganga goes off
Japhet Tanganga has had a solid game today but he has been taken off with seven minutes left to play.
The defender was replaced by Matt Doherty.
Spurs and Man City both make some changes
Giovani Lo Celso has come on to replace Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn.
Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne and Oleksandr Zinchenko have come on for City, with Riyad Mahrez and Benjamin Mendy going off.
Memphis and Garcia both start for Barcelona
Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia will make their La Liga debuts for Barcelona tonight.
Ronald Koeman's team will take on Real Sociedad with Memphis lining up in attack alongside Martin Braithwaite and Antoine Griezmann.
Memphis and Garcia both start for Barcelona
Grealish has a shot blocked
Jack Grealish gets into the Spurs box and has a shot but it's an easy one for Hugo Lloris to keep out.
Sterling off, Jesus on
Gabriel Jesus has come on to replace Raheem Sterling for Manchester City.
The Brazilian striker looks like he is lining up on the left side of the attack as a direct replacement for the England star.
Ferran Torres almost equalises
Man City came close to finding the net as a free-kick is worked wide to Cancelo.
He sends it into the middle of the box for Ferran Torres but the attacker can't hit the target.
What a strike!
Son a thorn in City's side once again
Son a thorn in City's side once again
Bergwijn misses a golden opportunity
Steven Bergwijn really should have doubles Tottenham's advantage!
He was through on goal with only Ederson to beat but he ended up sending it wide.
That was a painful miss!
GOAL! Son gives Spurs the lead
Heung-min Son has scored a superb goal!
The striker blasted it low into the corner from the outside of the box after taking on a pass from Steven Bergwijn.
He cut in from the right side to beat Nathan Ake and sent it curling beyond Ederson.
Second half underway
The two teams are back in action once again.
Will we see a winner in the next 45 minutes?
HT: Tottenham 0-0 Man City
It's goalless at half-time.
City were dominant from the start but Spurs started to threaten later in the half.
Still, neither team capable of finding the breakthrough, setting us up for an interesting second half.
Son comes close with a shot
Tottenham break forward once again as Heung-min Son gets in possession outside the box.
His shot takes a deflection and narrowly goes past the post and somehow the officials missed it and did not award a corner.
Mahrez fires wide!
Riyad Mahrez had a great chance to open the scoring.
Raheem Sterling received the ball in the box and managed to work it into the middle where Mahrez charged in but he mishit it and it sailed wide.
Grealish halted by Tanganga once again
Jack Grealish managed to shake off one challenge as he made his way towards the Tottenham box.
But the England midfielder could not get beyond Japhet Tanganga as the defender stood his ground and took the ball off him.
Grealish vs Tanganga is proving to be an interesting battle so far in this first half.
Atletico 1-0 up against Celta
La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have netted their first goal of the campaign.
Angel Correa has put Diego Simeone's team 1-0 up against Celta Vigo.
Spurs threaten from a free-kick
A free-kick sent into the box causes chaos for Man City.
The ball ends up coming down in front of Lucas and he smashes it towards goal, but it is kept out.
The home side getting into this game now!
Bergwijn has a shot
Spurs managed to break forward on the counter attack.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg managed to work it left to Steven Bergwijn, who got Tottenham's first shot of the game, but it was deflected out for a corner.
Lloris forced to go long
Man City are pressing Spurs as high as they can go.
Every time Hugo Lloris has it, he goes for a long punt up the pitch and Spurs are rarely able to hold on to the ball.
So far, City have almost had a monopoly on possession and three shots, while the hosts are yet to have an effort at Ederson's goal.
Man City on top as Spurs struggle to get going
The Premier League champions are all over Tottenham so far. They have looked dangerous and come close on two occasions in the first 10 minutes.
Spurs, on the other hand, are inding it tough to build any momentum. Heung-min Son got on the ball outside of the City box but decided against taking Nathan Ake on and instead played the ball back, killing off any hope of threatening the goal.
Close from City!
The ball is whipped into the Spurs box and Hugo Lloris comes out to punch it clear.
The France goalkeeper missed the ball, though, giving Fernandinho an open goal to aim for. Instead, he could only send it wide.
Grealish wins an early free-kick
Jack Grealish gets on the ball early and looked capable of posing a threat as he charged into the Tottenham box.
But he was brought down and the referee has awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the Spurs box.
A positive early sign from City's new signing.
Ilkay Gundongan had a shot from the set-piece but it deflected off the wall and went out for a corner.
Suarez and Trippier on the bench for Atletico
Atletico Madrid have lined up with Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente up front for their La Liga opener against Celta Vigo.
Meanwhile, star forward Luis Suarez is on the bench along with right-back Kieran Trippier, whose place in the starting XI has gone to Yannick Carrasco.
Your first Atlético de Madrid starting XI of the season
West Ham never give up - Antonio
Michail Antonio says West Ham's refusal to give up is what sparked their comeback against Newcastle.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the goalscorer said: "We showed our ability last year. We showed we have the resilience and we always believe in ourselves that we can come back and score goals. We're never beaten, we'll always fight back and keep going."
Goal fest at St James' Park
Goal fest at St James' Park
FT: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham
West Ham win on the opening day of the season for the first time since 2016-17!
The Hammers went in at half-time 2-1 down to Newcastle, with Wilson and Murphy scoring either side of a Cresswell strike for the hosts.
However, Moyes' side drew level again through a Benrahma header in the 53rd minute, and took the lead just after the hour mark when Soucek scored a rebound from an Antonio penalty.
Antonio then got the goal his performance deserved when he rifled home less than two minutes later, leaving Newcastle with a mountain to climb.
West Ham saw the game out comfortably thereafter, and now sit fourth in the Premier League table on goal difference.
Spurs have history on their side against City
3 - Spurs have faced Manchester City in their opening top-flight match of the season on three previous occasions, losing none of those matches in 1990-91 (3-1 win), 1995-96 (1-1 draw) and 2010-11 (0-0 draw). Unbeaten.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2021
Ruthless West Ham
178 - There were just 178 seconds between Tomas Soucek putting West Ham 3-2 up and Michail Antonio making it 4-2 to the Hammers. Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/d5zSk7vNiI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2021
West Ham push for a fifth!
West Ham are still throwing men forward wherever they get the chance to break, and almost grabbed a fifth after their latest attack.
Bowen played in a cross from the left which looked destined to reach Antonio from just five yards out, but a West Ham defender just managed to intercept it and clear the danger at the last minute.
Santo explains Kane absence
Tottenham boss Santo has explained why he's left Kane out of his squad amid talk of the striker wanting to join Manchester City before the summer transfer window closes.
"He needs to work [on his fitness after returning late from his holiday]," The Portuguese told Sky Sports. "He needs to keep on working until he's ready to help the team.
"He doesn't need too many sessions. He needs to be fit. He worked in the morning, I don't know what he's going to do [now]."
Grealish handed first Premier League start for Man City
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Grealish, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling.
SUBS | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Jesus, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo.
📋 @HaysWorldwide

Kane left out of Spurs' squad for Man City clash
Kane left out of Spurs' squad for Man City clash
GOAL! Newcastle 2-4 West Ham - Antonio
Antonio doubles West Ham's lead!
St James' Park has been silenced in the space of just three minutes, with the Hammers now in full control heading into the final twenty minutes of the game.
Antonio's goal is arguably the pick of the bunch, with the forward latching onto a Benrahma pass before firing an unstoppable strike past Woodman, who is enduring a debut to forget.
GOAL! Newcastle 2-3 West Ham - Soucek
Soucek scores from the rebound after Antonio sees his penalty saved by Woodman!
Antonio stepped up to take the penalty, but his effort was palmed away, only for Soucek to react quickest and fire home.
Turnaround complete for West Ham!
Penalty to West Ham!
Newcastle respond strongly
Newcastle have responded brightly since conceding, with Saint-Maximin causing plenty of problems for Steve Bruce's defence.
Wilson came very close to converting one of the Frenchman's teasing crosses, but Fabianski reacted quickly to squash the attack.
GOAL! Newcastle 2-2 West Ham - Benrahma
West Ham have drawn level again!
Benrahma has levelled the scores at St James' Park after great work from Antonio down the left.
The striker initially appeared to lose control of a pass, but somehow recovered to dig out a lovely cross to the back post, where Benrahma was waiting to head past the helpless Woodman.
Slow start to second half
The frenetic pace of the first half has been replaced with a more reserved approach from both sides at the start of the second.
West Ham are seeing slightly more of the ball, but Newcastle are defending comfortably at present.
KO: Second half is underway!
We are back underway at St James' Park, where West Ham will be aiming to overturn a 2-1 deficit to avoid losing on the opening day for the sixth consecutive season.
No changes from either side as of yet.
Newcastle & West Ham putting on quite a spectacle
Newcastle & West Ham putting on quite a spectacle
Murphy breaks goal duck at home for Newcastle
Murphy breaks goal duck at home for Newcastle
HT: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham
Newcastle find themselves 2-1 in front going in at the break, thanks to goals from Wilson and Murphy.
Wilson nodded the hosts in front after just five minutes, but West Ham responded via a Cresswell effort which had to be checked by VAR.
Newcastle didn't allow the setback to affect them mentally, though, and got themselves back in front in the 40th minute.
Murphy nodded home a delightful Ritchie cross to send the home crowd into raptures, and the Hammers now have it all to do to turn this game around in the second half.
HALF-TIME Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

Benrahma goes close!
Benrahma has very nearly conjured up another equaliser for West Ham, who have reacted well to going behind once again.
Jarrod Bowen knocked the ball back to Benrahma 25 yards from goal, and the winger took a touch before curling a sublime shot towards the far corner, only to see it miss the post by the finest of margins.
GOAL! Newcastle 2-1 West Ham - Murphy
Jacob Murphy puts Newcastle back in front!
Matt Ritchie dug out a delightful cross from the left which Murphy rose highest to meet, and his effort flew into the bottom corner while leaving Fabianski rooted to the spot.
Hammer blow for West Ham!
BACK IN FRONT!
Matt Ritchie hangs a cross up to the back-post and Murphy arrives late to head into the net.

Half-time approaching
The game remains an end-to-end affair heading towards the half-time whistle, but clear chances are now at a premium.
Neither side can keep hold of the ball long enough to manufacture an opening, with West Ham just edging the possession stakes.
Almiron hits the crossbar!
Newcastle have very nearly retaken the lead through Almiron!
The Paraguayan playmaker picked the ball up on the edge of West Ham's box before letting fly, only to see his effort take a wicked deflection.
It very nearly worked in his favour, looping towards the top right corner and out of the reach of Lukasz Fabianski, but ended up hitting the bar and going out for a corner.
GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 West Ham - Cresswell
West Ham have got the reward for their pressure as Aaron Cresswell has drawn them level with Newcastle!
Cresswell found himself in acres of space just inside the box and sent in a low cross towards Soucek and Jarrod Bowen, but the ball bypassed both men and nestled in the back of Woodman's net.
The goal was initially ruled out, but a VAR review showed that neither player got a final touch, and Atkinson subsequently pointed to the centre circle.
Honours even!
West Ham applying pressre
West Ham are pushing forward in numbers as they seek a way back into the game, with Saïd Benrahma leading their charge.
The Algerian winger tricked his way to the byline after good work from Pablo Fornals, but put too much on his final cross, which ended up going out for a Newcastle throw in.
Wilson's run against West Ham continues
Wilson has now hit nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances against West Ham, who are now looking to respond quickly.
Newcastle still look dangerous whenever they break forward, though, and Wilson is looking to run in behind at every opportunity.
Wilson's run against West Ham continues
GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 West Ham - Wilson
Newcastle are in front after just five minutes!
Allan Saint-Maximin picked up the ball on the right flank and ghosted past Rice before firing a pinpoint cross into the box, which Wilson stopped low to head into the back of the net and send the home crowd into raptures.
Game on!
𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝙈𝙊𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏.
Chance! Soucek nearly heads West Ham ahead
Tomas Soucek very nearly gave West Ham an early lead after nodding a header goalwards following a Declan Rice corner.
The Czech's effort would have nestled into the net were it not for Miguel Almiron, who was covering to turn the ball past the post.
KO: Newcastle v West Ham
Martin Atkinson is the man in the middle with the whistle today - and he blows it to get this one underway!
Who will get their Premier League season off on the right foot?
Bruce excited to see fans back at St James' Park
Bruce expressed his excitement over the return of Newcastle supporters ahead of his side's first home game of the season, telling reporters: "There’s nothing quite like a full house at St James’ Park. It’s marvellous. Empty stadiums in lockdown have been bloody awful.
"Yes, it was a spectacle for people to watch on television but it was bloody awful for us. We’ve missed supporters – and the one thing we now know is that we can not take them for granted. They need to be excited."
Pressed on whether Newcastle are capable of pushing for European qualification this term, Bruce added: "We won’t transform overnight. But, yes, that has to be the aim.”
Moyes' pre-match thoughts
Moyes on facing Newcastle: "They've got a great crowd, Newcastle. They took one or two games against us last season. They were both strange games where we didn't play particularly badly - maybe the first game we didn't play so well - but Newcastle did well.
"Steve Bruce has done a great job. Lots of people have written them off but they had a strong finish and a strong position last season coming into the new season."
The Scottish head coach added on whether West Ham can finish sixth or higher again: "I hope it's much of the same as last season! I don't see any reason why we can't do it again.
"The players were terrific last season. We will work very hard to achieve it but last season is gone, it's in the past now."
Wilson the danger man
West Ham's chances of success today will likely hinge on whether they can keep Wilson quiet, with the England international boasting a strong individual record against the Hammers.
The former Bournemouth striker has scored eight goals in ten appearances vs West Ham, more than any other opponent he's faced in the top-flight.
Wilson has also set himself the target of hitting 20 or more goals in 2021-22, as he told BBC Radio Five Live: "At the end of the season if I get 15 goals, I can't be happy with that because ultimately I'm 29 not and the years are going by and I've still not hit 20 goals in this league.
"As a striker that's something that's grinding me down that I want to do."
West Ham players receive warm welcome at St James' Park
West Ham players receive warm welcome at St James' Park

West Ham aiming to break opening day hoodoo
West Ham have lost all of their opening day matches since 2016-17, and will earn an unwanted place in top-flight history if they extend that streak today.
The last side to suffer defeat in six consecutive matchday one fixtures without suffering relegation was Grimsby Town between 1934-35 and 1946-47.
However, the Hammers were among the most prolific teams in the top-flight last season, as they scored three or more goals in 11 games, a record bettered only by Manchester City and Manchester United.
David Moyes will hope his men can pick up from where they left off in 2020-21 against Newcastle, having ended the campaign with a 3-1 win against West Brom and a 3-0 triumph against Southampton.
Good omen for Newcastle?
Newcastle also met West Ham on the opening day of the 2020-21 campaign, and ran out 2-0 winners at the London Stadium thanks to goals from Wilson and Jeff Hendrick.
However, the Magpies haven't won consecutive matchday one games since beating Wigan in 2006-07 and Bolton in 2007-08, and kept fewer clean sheets than any other team in the Premier League last term.
Team news: Newcastle vs West Ham
Newcastle have handed Freddie Woodman his Premier League debut as he replaces the injured Martin Dubravka between the sticks against West Ham.
Callum Wilson leads the line for the Magpies, but Joe Willock will have to wait before making his first appearance of the season after sealing a permanent move to St James' Park from Arsenal on Friday.
Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna starts for the Hammers after shaking off a hamstring injury, and Manuel Lanzini has to make do with a place on the bench after working his way back from a groin issue.
All eyes will be on Mikail Antonio up front as he seeks to kick off the new season with a bang, while England's Euro 2020 hero Declan Rice is back in midfield with the captain's armband.
West Ham line up
Here's how we line up for our first match of the 2021/22 @premierleague season...
Newcastle line up
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨

Today's order of play
There are two mouth-watering Premier League fixtures set to place this Sunday, starting with Newcastle playing host to West Ham at St James' Park.
That clash will be closely followed by Manchester City against Tottenham, which will see Nuno Espirito Santo's side welcome the reigning champions to north London for the Portuguese manager's first game in charge.
We will also be providing updates on Barcelona vs Real Sociedad from La Liga, and bring you live scores from all the other games across Europe today.
14:00 Newcastle vs West Ham
16:30 Tottenham vs Manchester City
19:00 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
After a breathless Saturday that saw Manchester United hammer Leeds, Chelsea lay down an early title marker against Crystal Palace and Watford stun Aston Villa, the Premier League is back for another afternoon of drama.
The new La Liga season is also well underway, and we are here to bring you all the action and main talking points.