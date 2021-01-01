Matchday LIVE: Manchester City vs PSG in Champions League semi-final second leg

Surprise surprise, there is torrential rain happening in Northwest England
What a glorious day for a glorious game of football 😍
Welcome to Manchester 🥶#UCL pic.twitter.com/dZoaSq5Ga1— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Man City haven't been in a European final for 51 years...
Pep Guardiola hasn't reached a Champions League final in 10 years.— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Is today the day? 🙏 #UCL pic.twitter.com/goRnkUhoZB
Team news: Man City XI vs PSG XI
Here are the full lineups ahead of the game, with Kylian Mbappe a notable absence – he starts the game off from the bench.
🏴 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐯 𝐏𝐒𝐆 🇫🇷— Goal (@goal) May 4, 2021
Kylian Mbappe is only fit enough for the bench 💔
The teams are IN 👇 #UCL pic.twitter.com/QGb7Jxei0L
A blessing for Guardiola's side?
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne
Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Cancelo
PSG XI: Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimbembe, Diallo, Paredes, Herrera, Verratti, Di Maria, Neymar, Icardi
Subs: Rico, Randriamamy, Kehrer, Mbappe, Rafinha, Danilo, Kean, Sarabia, Kurzawa, Draxler, Bakker, Dagba
Man City fans give the team a warm (but rainy...) welcome 👋
Horrible night in Manchester but a few hundred to welcome the team bus which arrived early and caught me out pic.twitter.com/5YnSbiyjNp— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 4, 2021
Hello everyone, and welcome to our Champions League liveblog!
Today, of course, is the day of the hotly-anticipated Champions League semi-final contested between Manchester City and PSG.
Pep Guardiola's side currently lead 2-1 on aggregate, and he's just one game away from reaching his first ever Champions League final with Man City – unless Mauricio Pochettino can stage an epic comeback.
Team news coming shortly!