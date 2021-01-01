Team news: Manchester United vs Liverpool
It's a strong team selection from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wit a more familiar-looking squad, while Liverpool's front-three consists of Salah, Firmino and Jota.
Man Utd XI: Henderson, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Bruno, Pogba, Cavani
Subs: De Gea, Telles, Tuanzebe, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van De Beek, Greenwood
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Diogo Jota
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Mane, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Woodburn, N. Williams
An update from our Manchester United correspondent at Old Trafford:
Charlotte Duncker: "Manchester United fans have tried their very best to get this game called off but both teams have managed to make their way into the stadium. United changed their usual pre match preparation by arriving at the ground in their own cars about six hours ago. Protesting fans managed to block the Liverpool team coach with their cars before appearing to let the tyres down.
"The protests outside Old Trafford were pretty subdued compared to the scenes last week with a very heavy police presence including riot vans and tactical aid unit. With fans blocking Wharfside Way where the coach would usually arrive the Liverpool coach went in via a rear entrance. A few hundred fans stood blocking the entrance with flares chanting anti Glazer songs.
"But with the players already safely inside the stadium the game can go ahead as planned."
'Get rid of the virus, Glazers out'
Fans with a banner that reads: Get rid of the virus, Glazers out. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/KZHXMOHA5q— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 13, 2021
Aaaand the Liverpool team have arrived safely at Old Trafford!
Liverpool team is at Old Trafford #LFC #MUNLIV— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 13, 2021
Liverpool’s bus has arrived at Old Trafford with no reported problems— Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) May 13, 2021
While fans are protesting at the main entrance where the team coaches usually enter the Liverpool team has arrived via a different entrance. #MUNLIV— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 13, 2021
Man Utd fans now blocking the entrance for the Liverpool team coach
#MUFC fans now blocking the main entrance where the Liverpool coach would come. pic.twitter.com/2nHMiPsRQm— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 13, 2021
Team news: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund
Here's how RB Leipzig and Dortmund line up for the German Cup final:
RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Klostermann, Kampl, Haidara, Sabitzer, Hwang, Olmo, Sorloth
Subs: Martinez, Orban, Konate, Poulsen, Forsberg, Nkunku, Kluivert, Laimer, Heinrichs
Dortmund XI: Burki, Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro, Can, Dahoud, Bellingham, Reus, Sancho, Haaland.
Subs: Drljaca, Meunier, Schulz, Brandt, Delaney, Reinier, Reyna, Hazard, Knauff
Here's the biggest obstruction that the Liverpool coach has had to deal with!
Lots of smoke bombs and a definitive ‘move’ towards the stadium, a show of intent. But still quiet and controlled compared to 11 days ago pic.twitter.com/CFl3hfi5qW— Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) May 13, 2021
Manchester United fans continue to protest outside Old Trafford 🔴 pic.twitter.com/12siSOvhSJ— Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021
Team news coming in just a little over 20 minutes...
The Liverpool team bus has been blocked by protesters ahead of Man Utd 🆚 Liverpool tonight ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/97pfg9GfRg— Goal (@goal) May 13, 2021
Liverpool team bus blocked as protests by Man Utd fans continue
Protests much more subdued at Old Trafford than they were a couple of weeks ago. A very heavy police presence. Liverpool team coach is currently stuck in town after being blocked in by protestors. #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/0f47QvZH0v— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) May 13, 2021
Hi everyone, and welcome back to another day of the matchday blog, where we'll be covering the likes of Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League (postponed a week and a half), Granada vs Real Madrid in La Liga and RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Cup.
We'll also be covering everything happening on the ground at Old Trafford, with our Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker bringing us live updates as more protests continue to take place by Red Devils fans – but not to the extent of the other week.