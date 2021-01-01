Charlotte Duncker: "Manchester United fans have tried their very best to get this game called off but both teams have managed to make their way into the stadium. United changed their usual pre match preparation by arriving at the ground in their own cars about six hours ago. Protesting fans managed to block the Liverpool team coach with their cars before appearing to let the tyres down.

"The protests outside Old Trafford were pretty subdued compared to the scenes last week with a very heavy police presence including riot vans and tactical aid unit. With fans blocking Wharfside Way where the coach would usually arrive the Liverpool coach went in via a rear entrance. A few hundred fans stood blocking the entrance with flares chanting anti Glazer songs.

"But with the players already safely inside the stadium the game can go ahead as planned."