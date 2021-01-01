Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

(Bernardo Silva)

Game over before the break? City double their lead - and this is a bit of a bizarre one.

Joao Cancelo lofts a cross towards the far post from the left edge of the box, sailing over. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw - having already seen their teammate turn one into his own net - opt to leave it, thinking it will go out of play.

But behind them, Bernardo Silva stretches for it, and somehow gets a touch. David De Gea cannot make a clean collection and the ball squeaks off him and in at the woodwork.