Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Here are the teams for Villa vs Man Utd

2021-05-09T12:06:34Z

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, D. Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins.

Man Utd XI: Henderson, Lindelof, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, Fred, McTominay, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood.

Which games are on today? 📝

2021-05-09T12:00:35Z

Here's what's in store...

We'll be keeping you up to date about the following games and more!

⚽️  Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 2:05pm

⚽️. West Ham vs Everton - 4:30pm

⚽️  Arsenal vs West Brom - 7pm

⚽️. Juventus vs AC Milan - 7:45pm

⚽️  Real Madrid vs Sevilla - 8pm

⚽️  Rennes vs PSG - 8pm

All times BST

You can see the full list of today's fixtures here!

Heard there was a game on...

2021-05-09T12:00:00Z

It's Sunday! ☀️  Welcome to Goal's live match coverage. ⚽️

We'll have all the latest news and updates from across today's games in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more.

Team sheets, goals, red cards, VAR incidents - if it happens, we'll keep you informed.

We'll also have pre and post-match quotes as well as insight from our correspondents, so stick around!