Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Burnley, Man City vs Norwich, Barca & Inter in action

Milner out, Elliott makes first PL start

The lineups are in - and there's no James Milner for Liverpool, with the veteran midfielder out with a slight knock. Young Harvey Elliott does make his first Premier League start for the Reds though

Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both miss out for Burnley too, through a toe issue and small knock - but they have some young blood of their own on the bench, with 18-year-old Owen Dodgson included.