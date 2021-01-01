Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Burnley, Man City vs Norwich, Barca & Inter in action

Team News: Liverpool vs Burnley
Milner out, Elliott makes first PL start
The lineups are in - and there's no James Milner for Liverpool, with the veteran midfielder out with a slight knock. Young Harvey Elliott does make his first Premier League start for the Reds though
Your Reds to face @BurnleyOfficial at Anfield 💪🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021
James Milner misses out with a slight knock. #LIVBUR
Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both miss out for Burnley too, through a toe issue and small knock - but they have some young blood of their own on the bench, with 18-year-old Owen Dodgson included.
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up this afternoon at Anfield, from 1⃣ to 1⃣1⃣ 👇— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 21, 2021
18-year old Owen Dodgson makes the bench for the first time for Sean Dyche's side, the youngster can operate at left-back and left-midfield 👊#LIVBUR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/QrSQ3rrwOM
