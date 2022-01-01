Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool out to finish off Villarreal & seal Champions League final berth

Stay with GOAL to follow all the match action as the Champions League semi-finals continue

Updated
LeBron excited for the final

2022-05-03T20:58:21.338Z

Full time: Liverpool are through to the Champions League final

2022-05-03T20:52:29.353Z

Liverpool have won!

It was an incredible fight back from Jurgen Klopp's side in the first half.

After going 2-0 down at half-time, they dominated the last 45 minutes and got back into the lead through goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Mane puts Liverpool ahead

2022-05-03T20:47:27.000Z

Red card: Capoue sent off

2022-05-03T20:45:02.812Z

Etienne Capoue has just chopped down Curtis Jones.

The challenge has earned the Villarreal star his second yellow card of the game.

The home team are now down to 10 men.

GOAL: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool

2022-05-03T20:34:50.000Z

Sadio Mane gets in on the goals.

It's another howler from goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Liverpool's first two goals went through his legs, but this one is wild.

He comes rushing out of his box but is beaten to the ball by Mane, who skips a pass then takes his time before slotting it into the open goal.

Liverpool lead 5-2 on aggregate and are on their way into the final.

Fabinho pulls one back for Liverpool

2022-05-03T20:33:36.000Z

GOAL: Villarreal 2-2 Liverpool

2022-05-03T20:26:52.510Z

Luis Diaz scores!

It's a fantastic ball in from Trent Alexander-Arnold and the attacker slips in to nod home.

Liverpool have equalised in the game and once again have a two-goal lead over the two legs.

They now lead 4-2 on aggregate.

GOAL: Villarreal 2-1 Liverpool

2022-05-03T20:21:37.122Z

Fabinho has scored!

Liverpool are back in the tie as the Brazilian takes on a pass and sends it low and through the goalkeeper's legs.

It's 2-1.

Villarreal dropping off in second half

2022-05-03T20:17:49.709Z

Liverpool seem to be taking control of possession in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Villarreal have dropped back a bit and are not playing with the same intensity we saw in the first period.

Second half underway

2022-05-03T20:05:12.000Z

The second half has begun.

A huge 45 minutes ahead for both teams as Villarreal aim to maintain control of the match and complete their come back.

Liverpool, meanwhile, must fight their way back into the match.

Coquelin gets Villarreal's second

2022-05-03T19:56:54.000Z

Dia puts Villarreal ahead

2022-05-03T19:47:17.000Z

GOAL: Villarreal 2-0 Liverpool

2022-05-03T19:41:51.995Z

Villarreal have doubled their lead against Liverpool!

This time it's Francis Coquelin who gets on the end of a cross by Etienne Capoue to nod past Alisson.

Villarreal with a big chance and penalty claim

2022-05-03T19:39:30.791Z

Giovani Lo Celso was just sent through on goal and had a great chance.

But Alisson came rushing out and stopped the Villarreal star.

The home side made a big claim for a penalty, but the referee dismissed their cries.

What a time to get your first Champions League goal

2022-05-03T19:24:16.707Z

GOAL: Villarreal 1-0 Liverpool

2022-05-03T19:05:53.417Z

Villrreal have pulled a goal back!

A cross into the back post was played across to Dia who fired in the opening goal of the game.

Kick-off: Villarreal vs Liverpool

2022-05-03T19:01:26.000Z

The semi-final second-leg is underway!

Who will progress to the final?

Liverpool have the upper hand having won 2-0 at Anfield, but Villarreal have sprung a few surprises already in this campaign and will feel up to the task.

Will Villarreal miss Danjuma?

2022-05-03T18:29:28.000Z

Arnaut Danjuma is missing for Villarreal because of a muscle injury.

The Netherlands international is the Spanish side's top scorer in the Champions League with six goals, and their most prolific in La Liga with 10.

He will surely be a big loss for the Yellow Submarine, who start with Gerard Moreno and Dia up front against Liverpool.

Team news: Villarreal Aurier and Coquelin return to starting XI

2022-05-03T17:58:22.000Z

Team news: Salah, Alexander-Arnold & Fabinho back in Liverpool starting XI

2022-05-03T17:54:32.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog

2022-05-03T17:50:58.000Z

Hello and welcome to today's matchday blog!

GOAL will keep you up to date as we find out one of the teams that will book their place in the Champions League final.

Will Liverpool hold on to their 2-0 lead from the first leg to progress?

Or can Villarreal claw their way back into the tie and go through?