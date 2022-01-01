Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Too much made of Arsenal's request?
Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.
Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.
Team news: Gambia vs Mali
🇬🇲 LINE-UP 🇲🇱— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 16, 2022
Take a look at #TeamGambia and #TeamMali’s game plan! 📋#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #GMBMLI pic.twitter.com/jayoP0ZNel
Anfield bathed in sunshine
Anfield. Blue skies and sunshine.#LFC 🔴 #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/0i3OJyFcG7— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 16, 2022
Leeds in London
🚌 #LUFC in the stadium! pic.twitter.com/RCXrirBAVG— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Reds are ready!
Inside the Reds' dressing room ahead of #LIVBRE 📸🔴 pic.twitter.com/vry14rtEGd— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
Team news: Liverpool vs Brentford
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 16, 2022
The Reds to face @BrentfordFC 👊 #LIVBRE
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 16, 2022
🔙 @ricohenry14 returns
Presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #LIVBRE pic.twitter.com/Vasv48jv7t
Team news: West Ham vs Leeds
Our team to face Leeds this afternoon looks like this...— West Ham United (@WestHam) January 16, 2022
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #WHULEE pic.twitter.com/TvJ7nwZPSF
📋 Four changes from last week's FA Cup Starting XI, as Struijk, Dallas, Forshaw and Raphinha all start pic.twitter.com/f6I4OLHNwz— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2022
Today’s order of play
With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.
1300 Gambia vs Mali
1400 Liverpool vs Brentford
1400 West Ham vs Leeds
1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla
1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone
1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania
1700 Roma vs Cagliari
1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
1945 Atalanta vs Inter
All times GMT
The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.