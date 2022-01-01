Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds and Inter in action following north London derby postponement

Keep up to date with all of Sunday’s action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations

Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool
Too much made of Arsenal's request?

2022-01-16T13:30:18.151Z

Arsenal have faced criticism for pushing through the postponement of their derby date with north London rivals Tottenham, which had been due to take place today.

Charles Watts is, however, eager to point out that the Gunners are merely following the rules and have worked hard in difficult circumstances to get as many of their games played as possible.

Mikel Arteta
Today’s order of play

2022-01-16T13:18:19.840Z

With heavyweight outfits from England and Italy in action, along with contests in the Africa Cup of Nations and Copa del Rey, there is plenty to keep across on Sunday.



1300 Gambia vs Mali

1400 Liverpool vs Brentford

1400 West Ham vs Leeds

1500 Real Betis vs Sevilla

1600 Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone

1600 Tunisia vs Mauritania

1700 Roma vs Cagliari

1900 Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

1945 Atalanta vs Inter

All times GMT

Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

2022-01-16T13:10:50.200Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL’s matchday live blog, keeping you across all of Sunday’s action from around the world.

The north London derby may have been called off at Arsenal’s request, but there are Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Africa Cup of Nations fixtures to keep us entertained.