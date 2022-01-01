Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Bayern Munich, Barcelona & Inter all in action

Surprise selection?
First Premier League start for Lingard for #MUFC since January 2020.
When did Leeds last beat Manchester United?
Two old adversaries go head-to-head at Elland Road today, with fans in attendance at this fixture for the first time in 18 years.
Leeds suffered a humbling fall from grace at one stage, with a loyal group of supporters hoping that those days are long gone as a memorable scalp can be secured once more.
When did the Whites last overcome the Red Devils? Find out here.
Visitors in the building
We've arrived at Elland Road!
Stage is set
Elland Road. Weather is absolutely vile.
Team news: Leeds vs Man Utd
📋 One change to the #LUFC Starting XI, as Adam Forshaw comes in for Raphinha pic.twitter.com/ftGTUTF9xf— Leeds United (@LUFC) February 20, 2022
🚨 The #LEEMUN team news has landed, Reds! 🔴#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2022
Today's order of play
The Premier League action gets up and running with a grudge match at Elland Road, while two Midlands neighbours go head-to-head later on.
Catalan giants will be taking aim at the top four in La Liga, two title hopefuls from the Bundesliga will both take to the field, while the defending champions in Italy are looking for a first Serie A win in the best part of a month.
Here is how Sunday’s schedule looks:
1400 Leeds vs Man Utd
1430 Bayern vs Greuther Furth
1515 Valencia vs Barcelona
1630 Wolves vs Leicester
1630 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach
1700 Inter vs Sassuolo
(All times GMT)
