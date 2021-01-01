Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

In further Denmark news, Christian Eriksen may not be able to play right now, but he could be among the crowd on Sunday.

He his wife and the half-dozen medical staff who attended to him following his cardiac arrest have been invited to the final by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

It is currently unknown whether Eriksen will make the trip from his home country, where he continues to recover, though the six medics are expected to attend as guests on Sunday.