Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Join us for coverage of the biggest games across Europe on a busy Saturday of match action

Updated
Sergio Aguero Man City 2020-21
Getty Images

Mitchell to the rescue

2021-05-01T11:48:43Z

City upping the tempo a shade. Good play from Sterling who time his run well and tricks his way past Kouyate and Dann, but Mitchell gets across to make an important block

Adjust the radar, Raheem

2021-05-01T11:45:35Z

We've had a shot. Sterling cuts in from the left-hand side and strikes from 20 yards but it flies waaaaaaay over the bar like a player who has gone 10 games and counting without a goal.
Raheem Sterling

Ederson, he's got the lot

2021-05-01T11:41:10Z

Ederson sets City on their way by underarming the ball out at pace to Torres. The Brazilian 'keeper is such a good watch; is there anything he can't do?

He's pretty good at the day job, can pass the ball like a midfielder, bowls the ball out like a decent cricketer ands rolls it underarm like he'd give Roy Munson a run for his money at ten-pin bowling.

Game update: It's not yet thrill a minute.

Hoodie update

2021-05-01T11:33:25Z

And yes, in all its glory - Pep's Open Arms hoodie (there are other brands of hooded garments available) is on display.

Does he ever wash it, does he have more than one? So many questions. Would be a way better question to ask than 'so Pep, are you happy to have got another three points?'

Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League 2020-21
Getty

Back three for City

2021-05-01T11:32:40Z

Fernandinho is on the right of a back three for City early on, with Ake in the middle and Laporte on the left. Could be a fluid system, but that's where we are after the opening couple of minutes.

We're underway

2021-05-01T11:29:51Z

Palace kick off, aiming to stop City winning a 19th away game on the spin.

Hoodie watch

2021-05-01T11:27:37Z

Seems a bit cold in south London as Pep has a thick, black coat on. It's not certain, but it does look like the hoodie is under the coat. We'll keep you updated.

Roy Hodgson, we can confirm, does not have a hoodie on.

Five minutes to kick off

2021-05-01T11:25:18Z

The players are out on the field and we're almost ready at Selhurst Park.

Time for a Sterling confidence booster?

2021-05-01T11:12:07Z

Raheem Sterling has had a tough time this season, and admitted as such himself. But he has an excellent record against Palace, with six goals in the past seven league games against the Eagles. 

Aguero time?

2021-05-01T11:08:58Z

A rare start for Sergio Aguero and in his most recent outing against Palace he bagged a brace, in January of last year. 

Kun to fire City to three points and to the brink of the title? We can see it.

Sergio Aguero

'We have to adapt'

2021-05-01T10:54:19Z

Pep's been sharing his thoughts on the changes he's made: "When we talk about tactics, we have to talk about the quality of the players. Players have other skills and other talents than others. We have to adapt. The quality of the players are there. The rest is theories. Put the players in the right positions where they feel comfortable to express their quality."

It can be dressed up any way Pep likes, these changes have been made with PSG on Tuesday in mind.

Hodgson puts faith in Townsend

2021-05-01T10:40:36Z

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has made a couple of changes, with Andros Townsend and Tyrick Mitchell in for Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt.

It's a strange one for Palace as they are safe - albeit not mathematically - and have been so for quite some time. Tough to motivate the players when the only target is a slightly higher league position that will line the pockets of the club.

Pep shuffling the pack

2021-05-01T10:39:51Z

Seems with a 10-point lead at the top of the table, Pep has his eyes trained on PSG next week as he’s made a host of changes. Even with star names like De Bruyne rested, he can call on the likes of Aguero, Jesus and Raheem Sterling. Not a bad problem to have

Palace starting XI

2021-05-01T10:35:47Z

Guaita, Dann, Ward, Kouyate, Riedewald, Eze, Milivojevic, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke, Mitchell

City Starting XI

2021-05-01T10:34:07Z

Ederson, Cancelo, Mendy, Ake, Laporte, Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Torres, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus

KDB benched, Aguero starts

2021-05-01T10:31:44Z

Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench for City, with Sergio Aguero leading the line against the Eagles.

Title in sight for City

2021-05-01T10:20:18Z

Pep Guardiola's City are edging closer to the title. It could be secured this weekend, if they beat Crystal Palace and Manchester United slip to defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

But it's not all about the Premier League for City, as they have the second leg of a Champions League semi-final with PSG next week to distract them. 

First-world football problems, eh.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-05-01T10:15:12Z

We've action from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 & more on this busy Saturday!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Manchester City

⚽️  3:15pm - Elche vs Atletico Madrid

⚽️  4pm - PSG vs Lens

⚽️  5pm - Crotone vs Inter

⚽️  5:30pm - Chelsea vs Fulham

⚽️  8pm - Real Madrid vs Osasuna

All times BST

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉

2021-05-01T10:10:16Z

Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨

Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Italy and more! 💪