Matchday LIVE: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, Chelsea vs Fulham, Real Madrid vs Osasuna & more

Ederson sets City on their way by underarming the ball out at pace to Torres. The Brazilian 'keeper is such a good watch; is there anything he can't do?

He's pretty good at the day job, can pass the ball like a midfielder, bowls the ball out like a decent cricketer ands rolls it underarm like he'd give Roy Munson a run for his money at ten-pin bowling.

Game update: It's not yet thrill a minute.