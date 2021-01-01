Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Porto & PSG vs Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League action

The stage is set in Paris 🏟️
Pochettino picks out Mbappe as easiest player to manage
Mauricio Pochettino has worked with some top talent down the years, including Harry Kane and Neymar, but the Paris Saint-Germain boss considers Kylian Mbappe to be his easiest player to manage.
Mason Mount is looking to become only the second Englishman to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout stage tie for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, who did so against Bayern Munich in 2004-05 at the quarter-final stage.
Can Chelsea hold on?
Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in European competition that were held in Spain, but they have never won three consecutive European matches held in Spain.
Reminder that the match is being held in Sevila due to travel restrictions.
The Blues are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season (P9 W7 D2 L0), and could become the first English to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in a season in the competition since Liverpool in 2017-18.
Whereas Porto have won only one of their 20 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches as the away side.
The odds look in Chelsea's favour, but there's plenty that can happen in 90 minutes.
Bayern comeback?
PSG became the first team to beat Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick in 17 games in the
UEFA Champions League after their 3-2 win in Germany. That was the first time Bayern lost the first leg of a Champions League tie since 2014/15.
The German side have been eliminated in each of the last four instances when losing the first leg, can they break their record today even without Robert Lewandowski?
Welcome back to another matchday live on Goal!
We've got the first two quarter-final second leg ties today:
🇫🇷 PSG vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪 (aggregate: 3-2)
🏴 Chelsea vs Porto 🇵🇹 (aggregate: 2-0)
KO at 8 pm UK time.