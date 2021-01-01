Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Club in Copa del Rey final

(Diop OG 36)

A defensive disaster for West Ham. The ball is gifted to Newcastle and ASM darts into the area. He shoots, but shoots tamely and it looks like Diop will clear. But after stopping it with his left foot, he pirouettes and back heels it in to the net with his left boot.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Dawson is sent off for a foul in the build-up.