Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton, plus Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG in action

A milestone for KDB
Set to make appearance number 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ tonight... @DeBruyneKev 🤩👏#ManCity pic.twitter.com/aBak6Z3Ucq— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2022
Team news: Manchester City vs Brighton
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Dias, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, Lavia #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4XO1QEf5FQ
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's how Albion line up against @ManCity tonight! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 20, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JPSZfFgHkI
Teams news: Chelsea vs Arsenal
Your Chelsea team news tonight! 🔵#CheArs pic.twitter.com/q5y8IKHLiA— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2022
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2022
🏴 Nketiah leads the line
🇪🇬 Elneny joins the midfield
🏴 Holding comes into the back-line
🙌 COME ON ARSENAL#CHEARS pic.twitter.com/IOfpc8Cx1q
Today's schedule
No matter what league you're looking to follow, there's certainly a big game on today!
In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal's clash with Chelsea as the Gunners look to make a push towards the top four. Meanwhile, there's also a title race to keep an eye on, as Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool atop the league as they take on Brighton.
Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on a title of their own, and they'll be facing Osasuna as they inch closer as rivals Atletico Madrid take on Granada. French champions PSG, meanwhile, visit Angers, while Juventus look to continue their top-four push as they face Fiorentina.
And then there's some action in Germany as RB Leipzig host Union Berlin.
Which games will you be keeping an eye on?
Welcome!
Hello all and welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE for Wednesday's games.
It surely will be a busy one with big games scheduled allover Europe so sit back, relax and follow along as we keep you updated through what should be a fun day of football