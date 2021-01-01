Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs in Carabao Cup action, Real Madrid & PSG in league matches

Hello all and welcome! It's another busy day of football across Europe, with the main focus being on the Carabao Cup as Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs are all in action.

Liverpool face a tough task as the Reds take on Leicester City, while Tottenham's match may be more difficult as they host West Ham. Chelsea, meanwhile, will visit Brentford in their match.

But those aren't the only games on the schedule, as Inter, Milan and Napoli are all in action in Italy, while Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid headline games in Spain against Granada and Athletic Club, respectively.