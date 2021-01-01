Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester in FA Cup final, Juventus take on Inter & more

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Bright start for Burnley

2021-05-15T11:35:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

Say what you like about the 4-4-2 formation and Sean Dyche, but the pair can seem like a marriage made in heaven sometimes.

It's been a very lively start from the clarets, and that width in midfield has restricted Leeds firmly to their own half of the pitch, with a couple of corners for the hosts showing their early strengths.

They are playing with a deceptively light touch.

KO: Burnley v Leeds

2021-05-15T11:30:00Z

We are underway in this Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United!

The former are safe from the drop and the latter are likely outside of a European place, despite reaching 50 points - but neither side is going to roll over in this one.

The pressure is off - but will the fun be on?

Can Leeds plug their leaks?

2021-05-15T11:25:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

Koch loving 'special' Bielsa

2021-05-15T11:20:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

One man not in the squad today for the visitors however is Germany international Robin Koch - but that has not stopped the centre-back talking up just what life under Marcelo Bielsa has done for his skillset.

The Argentine - already a cult figure before he unexpectedly arrived in West Yorkshire to revive the fortunes of a sleeping giant three years ago - is an exacting taskmaster, but his charge feels he has only improved him.

Kerry Hau has some words on the matter, and you can them here.

Team News: Burnley v Leeds United

2021-05-15T11:15:00Z

Pope out, Phillips and Raphinha in

There's just the one change for the hosts, with Nick Pope MIA - and it means that Bailey Peacock-Farrell gets to face his old club in goal for the Clarets.

As for the visitors, they make just two swaps - but they're big ones, alright. It's the return of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - the two most creative players in the Whites' arsenal - to the starting lineup that will have everybody talking.

War of the Roses reignited on Turf Moor

2021-05-15T11:10:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

But we've still got five hours before either side takes to the pitch at Wembley, and a delicious four-course selection of hors d'oeuvres to enjoy before then. With that in mind, we head north up the M1 and M6 to Lancashire - where a historic county rivalry is set to unfold.

Leeds United are better known for their tussles with Manchester United than Sean Dyche's Burnley, but the Whites - the most riotously entertaining mid-table Premier League side for years in their first season back - will take any chance to pit their wits against a cross-Pennine rival.

Marcelo Bielsa will know that his hosts pack a formidable raft of talent, not least former United man Chris Wood up front, however - and the Argentine, reportedly close to a new deal at Elland Road, will not take their challenge lightly.

Cup final fever for Foxes and Blues

2021-05-15T11:05:00Z

Chelsea v Leicester

Yes, nine months after they last took to the Wembley turf for this showpiece tie, Chelsea are back for their fourth FA Cup final in the space of five seasons - and they'll be hoping to go one step further this time around.

Last year, Frank Lampard's side were outgunned by Arsenal under the arch, but a season on and with the imperious Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the Blues look poised to snag the first trophy of the German's reign.

But standing in their way is a formidable opponent, a fellow top four rival in the Premier League and a side with just as much to prove as them. Leicester City have never won the FA Cup - and Brendan Rodgers will be determined to change all that.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-05-15T11:00:00Z

Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We're just two weeks out from the end of the European club season - and a month away from the start of the delayed Euro 2020 - but that's all on the backburner today for the cracking one-day festival of football we've got in store.

There's the opening act of Burnley versus Leeds United, a spot of platinum-selling flavour from Bayern and Inter, and the headline act of course, Chelsea against Leicester City in the FA Cup Final.

Here's the running order of that bill in full - and you don't want to miss a thing:

1230: Burnley v Leeds United
1430: Freiburg v Bayern Munich
1500: Southampton v Fulham
1700: Juventus v Inter
1715: Chelsea v Leicester City
2000: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham

(All times BST)

