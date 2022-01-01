Matchday LIVE: Champions League quarter final first legs as Man City host Atletico and Benfica face Liverpool

WATCH: Konate heads Reds ahead
Benfica 0-1 Liverpool
No saving that! 💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022
Ibrahima Konaté powers home a wonderful header to give Liverpool an early lead vs Benfica ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/pz119aAldY
Jugada de tiro de esquina, Konaté gana por alto y la manda guardar
Reds roaring proud
It's the Liverpool fans we can hear at the moment. No wonder.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 5, 2022
GOAL: Benfica 0-1 Liverpool
(Ibrahima Konate)
The Reds hit the front in Portugal!
Liverpool draw first in their Champions League quarter-final, to seize the lead away from home.
It's Ibrahima Konate who grabs himself the goal, raising smartly at the right post in the box to drag a fine delivery low and in near the woodwork.
Under the moon
Blue moon... 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2022
🔵 0-0 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/0PE4unYwQv
Sing it out
Diaz in the thick of it
Diaz given an early 'welcome' by Gilberto. He's up and fine though.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 5, 2022
KO: Man City v Atletico
Benfica v Liverpool
We're on the road to the semi-finals - we are underway in the Champions League last-eight!
Almost time
Man City v Atletico
European nights - you can't beat 'em. (You probably can, but the point stands.)
It's almost time. What are your predictions? Sound off below.
Side note - the Champions League anthem remains an all-time bop.
Ready for it?
Man City v Atletico
Savage!
Benfica v Liverpool
That team is a lot better than your punditry team. https://t.co/tELobmoXsM— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 5, 2022
Mr Unpopular
Benfica v Liverpool
Biggest boos from the home fans reserved for Luis Diaz as the teams are read out at Estadio da Luz.#LFC #UCL— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 5, 2022
Does the man have a plan?
Man City v Atletico
Sellout!
Is that you, Moonchester?
Man City v Atletico
...Leeds?
Benfica v Liverpool
Will Sterling rise in Europe?
Man City v Atletico
Reds in the house
Benfica v Liverpool
Tonight’s stage for our #UCL quarter-final first leg 🏟#SLBLIV pic.twitter.com/O3lDx46tHk— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2022
Welcome to the stage
Man City v Atletico
Team News: Benfica v Liverpool
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨#EPluribusUnum #SLBLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/LSbVOl5Uar— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) April 5, 2022
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 5, 2022
How we line up to face @SLBenfica tonight! 👊#SLBLIV | #UCL
Team News: Man City v Atletico
📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete#ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/odYZFItxtT
Your starting XI 👊 pic.twitter.com/X5LOs7vm93— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 5, 2022
Today's order of play
We'll have to wait a little bit longer to see defending champions Chelsea and the side they deposed, Bayern Munich, in action, with both sides set to square off tomorrow against Real Madrid and Villarreal.
But boy, do we have two potential slam-dunk ties for you today. Our order of play is as follows:
2000/1500: Benfica v Liverpool
2000/1500: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
(All times BST/EST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
And then, there were eight. It's been a long time since the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League first kicked into gear, but at last, the home stretch is in sight - and just over half-a-dozen heavyweights remain in the mix to lift the continent's biggest club prize.
Three Premier League go-getters. A trio of trophy chasers from La Liga. One undisputed Bundesliga kingpin - and a Primeira Liga side ready to pounce.
Sit back, and get ready - it's about to get hot in here.