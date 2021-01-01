Matchday LIVE: Atletico, Juventus, Inter and PSG all in action after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Manchester United have hit "rock bottom" after a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, but he will not be walking away.

He has told Sky Sports: "You can look at last season we lose to Spurs 6-1 this is worse, miles worse. This is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad. I've just got to say we have to get over this as quickly as we can.

"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now.

"It is going to be a difficult one. The players will be low but there's loads of characters there.

"We know we are rock bottom, we can't feel any worse than this. Let's see where we take it."

He added: "It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players. We were not good enough individually and as a team, can't give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did.

"The whole performance was not good enough. We created openings, they had chances and they have been clinical. The third goal decided the game."