Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Juventus, Man Utd and Barcelona all in action

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Sky Sports: "Excellent. In the first six or seven minutes we let them have too much of the ball. But the experience came through. It was the oldest team I’ve picked for Manchester United and it was time for it.

"I’ve been here three years as manager and Tuesday’s training performnace by Edinson Cavani is the best performance anyone has put into a training session here. The old men led from the front.

"They play well together. They have loads of respect for each other. The work-rate and quality they put in is second to none.

"The [players] play for the club no matter what. It’s not about me. It’s about us improving as a group."