Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Juventus, Man Utd and Barcelona all in action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
MEMPHIS DEPAY BARCELONA LALIGA 30102021
Getty Images

🗣 Solskjaer: "It's not about me"

2021-10-30T19:25:08Z

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Sky Sports: "Excellent. In the first six or seven minutes we let them have too much of the ball. But the experience came through. It was the oldest team I’ve picked for Manchester United and it was time for it.

"I’ve been here three years as manager and Tuesday’s training performnace by Edinson Cavani is the best performance anyone has put into a training session here. The old men led from the front.

"They play well together. They have loads of respect for each other. The work-rate and quality they put in is second to none.

"The [players] play for the club no matter what. It’s not about me. It’s about us improving as a group."

Barcelona 0-0 Alaves

2021-10-30T19:18:45Z

Another chance! Great header from Eric Garcia, but Antonio Sivera is too quick for him and the goalkeeper makes a great block.

Barcelona 0-0 Alaves

2021-10-30T19:11:40Z

Close! Chance in the opening 10 minutes as Barcelona get their first good chance to take the lead against Alaves with a Sergio Aguero header, but it's cleared. Good play from Memphis Depay to get that little piece of play going in the start of this post-Koeman world.

Ronaldo matches Drogba

2021-10-30T18:51:38Z

Full-time: Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd

2021-10-30T18:25:00Z

Manchester United have put an end to their miserable run in the Premier League.

Their first win in five matches was delivered by Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

Spurs, however, underwhelmed in their own stadium and were always second best against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images

VIDEO: Rashford makes it 3-0 to Man Utd

2021-10-30T18:19:10Z

(UK audience)

GOAL! Rashford finds the net

2021-10-30T18:15:13Z

Marcus Rashford has added more misery for Tottenham.

The attacker got ahead of the defence as the pass came through and slotted it in to make it 3-0 to Manchester United.

VIDEO: Cavani scores for Man Utd

2021-10-30T18:01:42Z

(UK & US audiences)

Full-time: Verona 2-1 Juventus

2021-10-30T17:55:44Z

Juventus have been beaten again.

They have lost two in a row and are three without a win in Serie A.

They could find themselves 16 points behind the league leaders by the end of the weekend.

Giovanni Simeone Verona Juventus Serie A
Getty

GOAL! Cavani makes it 2-0 to Man Utd

2021-10-30T17:53:38Z

Bruno Fernandes takes possession in the middle of the field and passes to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese attacker then sends Edinson Cavani through on goal with an excellent ball.

And Cavani carries it on before lifting it over Hugo Lloris to put United 2-0 up.

Ronaldo's luck against Spurs continues

2021-10-30T17:45:58Z

VIDEO: McKennie scores for Juventus

2021-10-30T17:40:36Z

(US audiences)

Weston McKennie has pulled one back for Juventus.

It's the second game in a row in which the midfielder has scored, this time taking on a pass from Danilo and sends it in off the bar.

Ronaldo goal for Man Utd disallowed

2021-10-30T17:35:38Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has fired the ball into the net once again.

He was sent through on goal, got far ahead of the Spurs defence and blasted past Lloris.

But the flag went up and the goal was ruled out.

GOAL! Tottenham 0-1 Man Utd

2021-10-30T17:10:04Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the deadlock.

Bruno Fernandes sends a diagonal ball into the box and Ronaldo runs on to it, smashing past Hugo Lloris with a fantastic strike.

Tottenham goal ruled out

2021-10-30T17:01:18Z

Spurs thought they had taken the lead when Cristian Romero knocked it in from close range.

But the offside flag eventually went up and the game remains goalless.

Spurs have penalty calls dismissed

2021-10-30T16:52:34Z

Tottenham players are calling for a penalty against Manchester United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka blocked a cross in the box and the hosts claimed it was a handball, but the referee immediately waved them away.

VIDEO: Simeone strike stuns Juventus

2021-10-30T16:41:25Z

(UK audiences)

GOAL! Verona 2-0 Juventus

2021-10-30T16:20:44Z

Hellas Verona have fired in a quick double against Juventus.

Giovanni Simeone struck his first goal 11 minutes in, getting on to a rebound and firing it in.

But four minutes later he scored again! This time taking on a pass and blasting it into the top corner.

Simeone Caprari Faraoni Verona Juventus Serie A 30102021
Getty

Reece: My first goal was the best

2021-10-30T16:15:14Z

Reece James discussed his goals and Chelsea's performance in the 3-0 win at Newcastle.

"I think the first one was probably the better goal on my weaker foot - it was a good finish," he told BBC Sport.

"We knew coming here would be a tough game. We had to break them down and it took a lot of time.

"A lot has happened with their club since the start of the season so you never knew what their approach would be like when things are new."

Full-time in the Premier League matches

2021-10-30T15:55:42Z

The final whistle has gone in this afternoon's clashes in the Premier League.

The final results are:

Burnley 3-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea
Watford 0-1 Southampton

GOAL! Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace

2021-10-30T15:52:23Z

Conor Gallagher has doubled Crystal Palace's lead!

A goal and an assist today for the 21-year-old midfielder in what has been a fantastic day for his side and a miserable one for Manchester City.

PENALTY! Chelsea make it 3-0

2021-10-30T15:42:17Z

Chelsea were awarded a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Jorginho stepped up to take the spot-kick and converted it.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea

2021-10-30T15:38:47Z

Reece James has scored again!

The defender has managed to knock it past Karl Darlow, again capitalising on a rebound in the box to send it in.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Chelsea

2021-10-30T15:30:35Z

Reece James has broken the deadlock at St James' Park.

He gets on the end of a rebound inside the home side's box and knocks his side into the lead.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

2021-10-30T15:26:14Z

The visitors have looked good lately and now they have their reward.

Leandro Trossard was in space in the box when Adam Lallana passed to him, he cut past one challenge and sent it into the bottom corner.

Man City goal disallowed

2021-10-30T15:23:01Z

Gabriel Jesus appeared to have equalised for 10-man Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

He found space in the box to meet Phil Foden's cross and level the score but VAR reviewed the goal and ruled it offside.

Full-time: Union Berlin 2-5 Bayern Munich

2021-10-30T15:19:21Z

Bayern Munich were once again the dominant force as they thrashed Union Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice, while Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane added more to put the visitors out of reach.

Salah goal for Liverpool ruled out

2021-10-30T15:07:16Z

Mohamed Salah has put the ball in the net for Liverpool, but the goal is ruled out.

Some lovely play from Sadio Mane sent the Egypt star through on goal, he rounded Sanchez and buried it. 

But the flag went up as Salah was offside when Mane's pass was played.

Half-time in the Premier League

2021-10-30T14:51:25Z

The mid-afternoon matches in the Premier League have reached half-time.

The scores at the end of the first halves are: 

Burnley 3-0 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle 0-0 Chelsea
Watford 0-1 Southampton
Bernardo Silva, Odsonne Edouard, Manchester City vs Crystal Palace 2021-22
Getty

RED CARD! Laporte sent off for Man City

2021-10-30T14:49:49Z

Manchester City find themselves a goal and a man down against Crystal Palace.

Aymeric Laporte has been given his marching orders for pulling Wilfried Zaha down as the Palace attacker tried to turn past him.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

2021-10-30T14:42:40Z

Brighton have pulled a fantastic goal back at Anfield.

Enock Mwepu has sent it looping over Alisson from outside the box. 

The visitors worked the ball towards the Reds' box and Mwepu was poised and ready to smash it in with one touch.

Liverpool goal disallowed after VAR check

2021-10-30T14:37:02Z

Sadio Mane thought he had extended Liverpool's lead.

He charged in to block a pass from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sachez, the ball hit him and bounced in.

But a VAR check showed the ball struck his hand and it was subsequently ruled out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Brighton

2021-10-30T14:23:31Z

Sadio Mane has doubled the home side's lead.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has only just come on for the injured Naby Keita, sends the ball into the box and Mane is there to head in at the back post.

Half-time: Union Berlin 1-3 Bayern Munich

2021-10-30T14:16:00Z

It has been a lively first 45 minutes in Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice early on before Leroy Sane stretched the visitors' lead even further.

But the home team have pulled one back just before the break through Niko Giesselmann.

Robert Lewandowski, Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Getty

GOAL! Man City 0-1 Crystal Palace

2021-10-30T14:09:23Z

Wilfried Zaha has scored for the visitors!

He takes on a pass from Conor Gallagher and manages to squeeze it under Ederson's glove to give Palace an early lead against Pep Guardiola's team.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

2021-10-30T14:04:37Z

Liverpool have taken an early lead at Anfield through Jordan Henderson.

A long ball is played to Salah out wide, he cuts in and finds Henderson rushing in at the edge of the box and the midfielder blasts into the net with a fine strike.

Kick-off!

2021-10-30T14:02:48Z

We're underway in the mid-afternoon clashes in the Premier League.

The games currently underway are:

Burnley vs Brentford
Liverpool vs Brighton
Man City vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Watford vs Southampton

Full-time: Elche 1-2 Real Madrid

2021-10-30T13:58:36Z

Real Madrid bounced back from their midweek draw by beating Elche 2-1.

Vinicius Junior got two goals against the 10-man hosts, who managed a consolation goal from Pere Milla late on.

Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid away 2021-22
Getty

Ramsdale: I was saving everything thrown at me

2021-10-30T13:55:48Z

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was proud to have played a key role in the 2-0 win at Leicester.

He pulled off a stunning save to deny James Maddison's free-kick and made some crucial interventions.

"Thankfully it was one of those afternoons that I contributed," he said to BT Sport. "We should have had a few more clean sheets [this season] but I'm happy with this one.

"Maddison is a top free-kick taker and I've come up against him a couple of times. It was just one of those days that I was saving everything that was thrown at me and the lads were blocking [the rest of] them."

Ramsdale Leicester Arsenal Premier League
Getty

Why is Mount missing for Chelsea?

2021-10-30T13:47:58Z

GOAL! Elche 0-2 Real Madrid

2021-10-30T13:32:42Z

Vinicius Junior has struck again!

The 21-year-old has doubled Real Madrid's lead against Elche, who are now down to 10 men.

Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid away 2021-22
Getty

Full-time: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

2021-10-30T13:24:16Z

The Gunners have stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven games with a fine display at King Power Stadium.

Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe were the decisive figures with their goals in the first-half, but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale deserves a lot of credit for some excellent saves throughout the game.

Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Leicester Premier League 2021-22
Getty/Goal

Team news: Man City vs Crystal Palace

2021-10-30T13:03:19Z

Half-time: Elche 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-10-30T12:48:58Z

Vinicius Junior's goal for Real Madrid ensures his side go in ahead at the break.

The Brazilian star now has six goals from 11 matches in La Liga this season.

Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty

TEAM NEWS: Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich

2021-10-30T12:37:48Z

VIDEO: Ramsdale rescues Arsenal!

2021-10-30T12:17:20Z

(UK & US audiences)

Aaron Ramsdale has just pulled off a tremendous save for Arsenal. 

A big dive to his left stopped an attempt from a free-kick and the goalkeeper managed to stay alert to keep the follow through out, too, before the danger was cleared.

Smith Rowe blossoming at Arsenal

2021-10-30T12:14:00Z

VIDEO: Arsenal double their lead against Leicester

2021-10-30T11:56:12Z

(UK & US audiences)

GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Arsenal

2021-10-30T11:50:49Z

The Gunners have struck again!

This time it's Emile Smith Rowe who smashes it in as Leicester failed to clear the danger after stopping Alexandre Lacazette's attempt to break into the box.

Arsenal celebrate Emile Smith Rowe goal at Leicester 2021-22
Getty

VIDEO: Gabriel scores for Arsenal

2021-10-30T11:44:27Z

(UK & US audiences)

GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Arsenal

2021-10-30T11:36:56Z

Gabriel has fired Arsenal into an early lead at the King Power Stadium.

The defender rushed forward and rose to meet a corner at the front post and divert it into the net.

A fine start to this encounter!

The ball is rolling!

2021-10-30T11:32:40Z

We are underway in our first match of the afternoon.

Both teams are looking to preserve unbeaten runs in the Premier League clash.

Arsenal haven't lost in six matches in the top-flight, while Leicester have eight points from their last four.

What's on the agenda today?

2021-10-30T11:05:52Z

Here are the top games we will be keeping an eye on throughout the day:

Leicester vs Arsenal
Elche vs Real Madrid
Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
Liverpool vs Brighton
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Newcastle vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Hellas Verona vs Juventus

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-10-30T11:03:57Z

We're in for another exciting Saturday as Europe's top leagues are packed with big games.

Follow all the action live with Goal, as Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all in action! 