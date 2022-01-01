Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Somewhere, across the sea...
Arsenal v Liverpool
Elsewhere in Europe, it's the calm before the storm in north London, as the Carabao Cup awaits its chance to see who its second finalist will be.
This Covid-19-affected tie has not been without its arguments from both camps, but after that empty-handed first-leg, the return fixture will settle all scores.
Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp. Who will be walking out at Wembley alongside Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea? We'll know in about four hours or so.
The countdown to kick-off is on! #EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/H1GCo4J8iq— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 20, 2022
KO: Elche v Madrid
It's a dark evening in the Valencian Community, but we could be in for a spot of football to light it up.
Real Madrid look like they mean business. Can Carlo Ancelotti keep his quest for silverware success on several fronts alive?
We're underway!
Shocks on the cards?
Elche v Real Madrid
We're just moments out from our first match - and Real Madrid will be fighting to do what their rivals and incumbent champions of La Liga Atletico Madrid could not.
Diego Simeone's side were knocked out by Real Sociedad last night, failing to make it to the quarter-finals to compound an already tough season.
Can Los Blancos ensure they dodge a similar fate against unfavoured opposition?
2 - @RealSociedadEN have reached Copa del Rey quarter-finals in two of the last three seasons (2019/2020 and 2021/2022) after doing it only twice in their previous 26 seasons in the competition (2013/2014 and 2016/17). Streak. pic.twitter.com/Ec7BtWqcYT— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 19, 2022
Team News: Elche v Madrid
🏆⚔️ Nuestro 𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄 frente al @realmadrid ⚔️#ElcheRealMadrid | #MuchoElche pic.twitter.com/Ok74oBPHp6— Elche Club de Fútbol 🌴 (@elchecf) January 20, 2022
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Elchecf_en!#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/FQN8eASznY— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 20, 2022
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
There's no day quite like a cup day, is there though? We agree - and we're in luck, because there's three blockbuster ties to enjoy this evening across two of the game's most storied knockout competitions.
First and last up, we'll have major Copa del Rey clashes to sink our teeth into, with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the road against Elche and Athletic Club - and in between, we've got a Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg shootout between Arsenal and Liverpool sure to get pulses pounding.
Strap in and get ready to go - we're in for a crackerjack time!