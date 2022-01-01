Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Join us for live updates as Arsenal host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final, while Barcelona and Real Madrid both have Copa del Rey ties

Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

2022-01-20T18:00:00.000Z

Arsenal v Liverpool

Elsewhere in Europe, it's the calm before the storm in north London, as the Carabao Cup awaits its chance to see who its second finalist will be.

This Covid-19-affected tie has not been without its arguments from both camps, but after that empty-handed first-leg, the return fixture will settle all scores.

Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp. Who will be walking out at Wembley alongside Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea? We'll know in about four hours or so.

KO: Elche v Madrid

2022-01-20T18:00:00.000Z

It's a dark evening in the Valencian Community, but we could be in for a spot of football to light it up.

Real Madrid look like they mean business. Can Carlo Ancelotti keep his quest for silverware success on several fronts alive?

We're underway!

Shocks on the cards?

2022-01-20T17:55:00.000Z

Elche v Real Madrid

We're just moments out from our first match - and Real Madrid will be fighting to do what their rivals and incumbent champions of La Liga Atletico Madrid could not.

Diego Simeone's side were knocked out by Real Sociedad last night, failing to make it to the quarter-finals to compound an already tough season.

Can Los Blancos ensure they dodge a similar fate against unfavoured opposition?

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-20T17:30:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!

There's no day quite like a cup day, is there though? We agree - and we're in luck, because there's three blockbuster ties to enjoy this evening across two of the game's most storied knockout competitions.

First and last up, we'll have major Copa del Rey clashes to sink our teeth into, with Real Madrid and Barcelona on the road against Elche and Athletic Club - and in between, we've got a Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg shootout between Arsenal and Liverpool sure to get pulses pounding.

Strap in and get ready to go - we're in for a crackerjack time!

