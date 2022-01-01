Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Liverpool in Carabao Cup semi-final, Real Madrid & Barcelona also feature

Arsenal v Liverpool

Elsewhere in Europe, it's the calm before the storm in north London, as the Carabao Cup awaits its chance to see who its second finalist will be.

This Covid-19-affected tie has not been without its arguments from both camps, but after that empty-handed first-leg, the return fixture will settle all scores.

Mikel Arteta or Jurgen Klopp. Who will be walking out at Wembley alongside Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea? We'll know in about four hours or so.