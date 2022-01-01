Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal host Manchester City, Spurs travel to Watford, Crystal Palace face West Ham

Join GOAL as we take in all the Premier League action across New Year's Day

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-01T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

Of course, it is a smaller than normal roster to ring in the new year, what with continental football still on its mid-season break and another English top-flight game curtailed by Covid 19.

But what's that riding over the hill to kick off 2022 in style? It's Premier League champions Manchester City, Europa League contenders West Ham and the heavyweight London quartet of Arsenal, Tottenham, Watford and Crystal Palace!

Sit yourselves down, folks - we're getting this World Cup year off with a bang.

