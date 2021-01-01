Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City LIVE: Vicente Gomez heads in the opener

29 - MURRAY HITS THE POST!
2021-02-03T14:30:41Z
Murray gets to a ball into space down the right flank, takes it towards the edge of the box and shoots! Amrinder gets down quickly to get his hand to it and the effort bounces back into the pitch of the woodwork! Islanders are lucky to be only a goal down!
27 - GOAL! VICENTE SCORES!
2021-02-03T14:29:35Z
Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai CitySahal delivers a good corner-kick towards the near post from the left flank and Vicente heads it neatly into the net!
26 - WHAT A HIT!
2021-02-03T14:28:03Z
Murray, who is full of confidence, attempts a brilliant volley from the right flank which swerves in the air as it flies towards the net but Amrinder manages to tip it over!
25 - Save!
2021-02-03T14:27:07Z
Prasanth does well to beat his marker and deliver a low cross into the centre of the box from the left flank. The cross takes a deflection and falls to Rahul whose first time shot is parried away by Amrinder.
19 - Le Fondre again
2021-02-03T14:19:38Z
Boumous gets the ball on the right flank and chips it towards Le Fondre who had made a run into the box. The striker sends his effort into the stands.
15 - ANOTHER MISS!
2021-02-03T14:16:44Z
Mumbai City get a gift from Blasters. Boumous pounces on a loose pass, drives forward towards the edge of the box and releases Le Fondre into the box who attempts a shot with his left-foot but sends it just wide! That's two clear-cut chances now that the Islanders have wasted.
11 - JUST WIDE!
2021-02-03T14:12:32Z
Le Fondre beats Costa to a long ball into the box, controls it well and curls an effort towards goal - it beats the keeper and the post from a narrow angle!
9 - Weak shot!
2021-02-03T14:10:15Z
Raynier pulls off a lovely turn near the centre circle to fool his marker and sets up Hugo Boumou who drives at the Blasters defence. He takes a shot from the edge of the box but it lacks power.
3 - Over!
2021-02-03T14:04:58Z
A free-kick into the box from the left flank is headed into the path of Raynier who sends his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-03T14:03:37Z
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai CityThe game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.
Recap
2021-02-03T13:56:38Z
The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win.
Best vs worst
2021-02-03T13:55:04Z
Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season.
Team news!
2021-02-03T13:26:01Z
Hooper benched, Goddard starts
Hooper benched, Goddard starts
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
2021-02-03T13:24:27Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.