Live Blog

Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City LIVE: Vicente Gomez heads in the opener

Follow Live action with Goal as Kerala Blasters take on league leaders Mumbai City in an ISL clash...

Updated
Comments (0)
Vicente Gomez Kerala Blasters
ISL

29 - MURRAY HITS THE POST!

2021-02-03T14:30:41Z

Murray gets to a ball into space down the right flank, takes it towards the edge of the box and shoots! Amrinder gets down quickly to get his hand to it and the effort bounces back into the pitch of the woodwork! Islanders are lucky to be only a goal down!

27 - GOAL! VICENTE SCORES!

2021-02-03T14:29:35Z

Kerala Blasters 1-0 Mumbai City

Sahal delivers a good corner-kick towards the near post from the left flank and Vicente heads it neatly into the net! 

26 - WHAT A HIT!

2021-02-03T14:28:03Z

Murray, who is full of confidence, attempts a brilliant volley from the right flank which swerves in the air as it flies towards the net but Amrinder manages to tip it over!

25 - Save!

2021-02-03T14:27:07Z

Prasanth does well to beat his marker and deliver a low cross into the centre of the box from the left flank. The cross takes a deflection and falls to Rahul whose first time shot is parried away by Amrinder. 

19 - Le Fondre again

2021-02-03T14:19:38Z

Boumous gets the ball on the right flank and chips it towards Le Fondre who had made a run into the box. The striker sends his effort into the stands. 

15 - ANOTHER MISS!

2021-02-03T14:16:44Z

Mumbai City get a gift from Blasters. Boumous pounces on a loose pass, drives forward towards the edge of the box and releases Le Fondre into the box who attempts a shot with his left-foot but sends it just wide! That's two clear-cut chances now that the Islanders have wasted. 

11 - JUST WIDE!

2021-02-03T14:12:32Z

Le Fondre beats Costa to a long ball into the box, controls it well and curls an effort towards goal - it beats the keeper and the post from a narrow angle! 

9 - Weak shot!

2021-02-03T14:10:15Z

Raynier pulls off a lovely turn near the centre circle to fool his marker and sets up Hugo Boumou who drives at the Blasters defence. He takes a shot from the edge of the box but it lacks power.

3 - Over!

2021-02-03T14:04:58Z

A free-kick into the box from the left flank is headed into the path of Raynier who sends his effort over the bar from the edge of the box. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-03T14:03:37Z

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City

The game is underway at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa.

Recap

2021-02-03T13:56:38Z

The Islanders suffered a defeat against NorthEast United in their last game and that ended their record-setting 12-game unbeaten run. Kerala Blasters threw away a two-goal lead to ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game to allow the Mariners to register a late 3-2 comeback win. 

Best vs worst

2021-02-03T13:55:04Z

Mumbai City have scored 20 goals from 14 games so far - joint-highest by a team this season. Kerala Blasters have conceded 25 goals from 15 games and have the worst defence in the league this season. 

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City

2021-02-03T13:24:27Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.