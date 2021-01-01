14' Costa comes close to score!
2021-01-20T14:17:22Z
Sahal Abdul Samad curls in a corner and Hooper manages to get a touch as he flicks it towards the far post and Vicente heads the ball down. Costa attempts to lob the ball over Gurpreet in a first-time attempt but it goes above the crossbar.
12' Suresh's shot goes above crossbar
2021-01-20T14:14:46Z
Suresh Wangjam picks up a pass inside the box and goes for the goal but his shot sails above the crossbar.
8' End to end action
2021-01-20T14:11:36Z
Both teams are looking hungry for goals as they take an attacking approach right from the off.
1' Paartalu's shot straight to Albino
2021-01-20T14:04:01Z
Erik Paartalu wins a loose ball on the right flank and enters the box before making space for himself and taking a shot but it fails to trouble Albino.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-20T13:58:25Z
We are underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
BFC have a superior H2H record
2021-01-20T13:34:59Z
Bengaluru and Kerala Blasters have faced each other seven times in the ISL out of which the Blues have won five games and the Yello Army have won once. One match ended in a draw. The last time these two sides squared off, Bengaluru won the tie 4-2 at the Fatorda Stadium in December.
Naushad Moosa makes four changes in BFC XI
2021-01-20T13:29:23Z
Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Wangjam, Amay Morajkar and Udanta Singh come into the Bengaluru lineup replacing Pratik Chaudhary, Dimas Delgado, Haramanjot Khabra and Kristian Opseth.
Three changes in the KBFC lineup
2021-01-20T13:27:35Z
Debutant Juande, Denechandram Meeitei and Rahul KP replace Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro and Facundo Pereyra in the Kerala Blasters lineup.
Team news!
2021-01-20T13:21:38Z
Juande starts for Kerala
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
2021-01-20T13:20:07Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.